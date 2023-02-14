Man shot in knees and feet in Ballymurphy

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital

A 34 year-old man has been hospitalised after a paramilitary-style shooting in the Ballymurphy area of West Belfast.

The man sustained wounds to both knees and feet when he was shot in an area close to a memorial garden in Divismore Way at around 8.10pm on Tuesday evening (February 14).

Police believed two perpetrators were involved and they made off down a nearby alley in the direction of Divismore Crescent.

NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to RVH

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins condemned the attack.

“I utterly condemn these callous actions,” he said.

“Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation. They have nothing to offer West Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said: “This attack was wrong. There is no place for guns on our streets.

“Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the police.”

SDLP West Belfast representative Mr Doherty said the brutal incident was an attack on the local community.

“People in our communities are sick and tired of this mindless violence being visited upon them," he added.

Yet another brutal shooting of a man in West Belfast tonight.



Those who set out out to intimidate, threaten and terrorize have no place at all in our society. Our communities and people here have had enough of this mindless violence. It must end now. #StopAttacks pic.twitter.com/cU1IOmmeMl — Paul Doherty (@PaulDoherty___) February 14, 2023

"Nobody should have to live in fear of this kind of attack and my thoughts are with the victim of this brutal incident.

“There is no place for guns on our streets and I would urge those behind this attack to get off the backs of the local community. We need to see these dangerous weapons removed from circulation and the perpetrators of this attack apprehended to send a clear message that we will not tolerate attacks of this nature.

“Those who set out to intimidate, threaten and terrorise have no place at all in our society. Our communities and people here have had enough of this violence and it must end now.”

PSNI Inspector Matson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

"Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen two men leaving the scene or anyone who captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time.

"Witnesses can call 101, quoting reference 1883 14/02/2 or submit information online using our non-emergency reporting here.

"Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."