Man in hospital after being shot in the City Cemetery

INVESTIGATION: A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the City Cemetery

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was shot in the foot in the City Cemetery on Thursday night.

The shooting, which was reported shortly after 10:30pm, involved two masked men taking the man into the grounds of the cemetery and shooting him "once in his foot".

The man is currently being treated in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police are investigating and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant McCrum of the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.30pm that two masked men had taken a man into the City Cemetery in the Falls Road area.

“The man, aged in his 20s, was then shot in the foot before the suspects, dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital by our Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues for treatment to his injuries which, thankfully, are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence. There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.

“Our investigation has just begun. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our enquiries, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2231 of 08/06/23.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has condemned the shooting stating that “these vile actions have no place in our society.”

“Poverty and social deprivation are enough of a blight on working class communities without the added misery of such attacks" the West Belfast MLA said.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer West Belfast but fear and intimidation. It’s time for them to go.”

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has said that the local community is shocked following the shooting.

“This shooting was a despicable act and the fact that it took place within the grounds of the City Cemetery has left the local community both shocked and angry. There can be no place for shootings anywhere, but the fact that this took place in a cemetery has upset many people in this area who have loved ones buried there" Councillor Doherty said.

“The presence of masked men with guns on our streets is extremely sinister and has once again drawn attention to our community for all the wrong reasons. This is a place where good work goes on every single day, where people have each other’s backs and the men who carried out this attack have no support here.

“I hope that the victim of this shooting makes a quick recovery from their injuries and would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police so that these gunmen can be apprehended and this weapon seized before it causes anymore harm.”