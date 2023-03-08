Man shot three times in both knees and ankle on the Springfield

INQUIRIES: A man in his 20s has been shot three times in a paramilitary-style shooting on the Springfield Road

A MAN in his 20s has been shot three times in a paramilitary-style shooting on the Springfield Road.

Detectives are appealing for information after three masked men forced entry to a property in the Crocus Street area on Tuesday night after 9pm and shot the victim three times in both his “knees and right ankle.”

It has been reported that the men fled the scene on foot and “made off towards the Cavendish Street direction.”

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a report on Tuesday, 7th March that three masked men who were wearing gloves, forced their way into a home in the Crocus Street area shortly after 9pm.

“A man, aged in his 20s, was shot three times in both his knees and right ankle, causing serious injuries.

“The men then fled the scene on foot and made off towards the Cavendish Street direction.

Three masked men forced entry to a property in Crocus Street

“The victim was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever."

An Ambulance spokesperson said: "NIAS despatched one ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene of the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance."

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty said that the local community wants to see an end to violence in the area.

“People in West Belfast are sick and tired of seeing incidents like this within their community. This is the latest in a number of shootings in the area, leaving a young man in hospital and people living in fear and aghast that these incidents continue to take place" he said.

“There can be no place for gunmen roaming our streets and I would urge those behind these attacks to listen to people here and stop engaging in this kind of activity. This community deserves to be able to live in peace, without worrying about when the next shooting or other violent incident is going to occur.

“The people who carried out this attack and the weapons they hold pose a significant risk to this community and I would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police. We need to see these weapons and the people wielding them removed from our streets before anyone else is hurt.”