Man trapped in vehicle during collision rescued in Whiterock

COLLISION: The Fire Service at the scene last night

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a trapped vehicle during a road traffic collision in the Whiterock area.

The fire service were called to the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Brittons Drive on Thursday night at 10:45pm.

A spokesperson from the fire service said three fire appliances attended the incident and rescue equipment was used to rescue one male casualty from the car.

The Ambulance Service confirmed following an initial assessment and treatment at the scene, that the man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.