Detectives make television appeal for information in Mark Hall murder

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have made a fresh appeal to the public to help find those responsible for the murder of Mark Hall in West Belfast.

The appeal was made by Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness on BBC One’s Crimewatch.

Mark Hall (31) was murdered on the afternoon of Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was shot in his family home in Rodney Drive. The tragic event has left his partner and family heartbroken, and a young daughter without a father.

Speaking on Crimewatch, Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness relayed, with the help of CCTV footage, the events in the hope that it will jog memories.

He said: “We know there were two gunmen, they arrived in the St James’s area some minutes before the murder at about 4.30pm on Saturday 18th. You can see they arrived in a light-coloured saloon vehicle – it had a taxi sign on the top. Two gunmen get out of the back door of the car and they run down an alleyway into a network of alleyways.”

DCI McGuinness describes the gunmen approach the family home; a struggle that ensued with Mark's sister; and the shots fired through the window of the house, which struck and fatally injured Mark.

He added: “We do know there were people in cars, there were people on bicycles, and on foot. It’s a very busy residential area.

"They may well know something that they don’t believe is relevant, but that we need to know.

"So we’re asking people to contact us. If they’re not comfortable contacting police for any reason, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101. Information can be provided, with 100% anonymity, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The episode will be available on BBC iPlayer for 24 hours following transmission.