Inquest into the murder of West Belfast man could be threatened by controversial Legacy Bill

AN inquest into the murder of a West Belfast man could be threatened by the British government's controversial Legacy Bill.

In this month's amendments to the bill, the British government have stated that any ongoing criminal investigations, inquests and considerations for prosecutions will only be allowed to carry on until 1 May 2024.

Mark Thompson from Relatives for Justice said the British government and PSNI now appear to be running down the clock by delaying the handing over of information.

One of the cases which are threatened by the new bill is the case of Catholic civilian Gerard Slane who was murdered by the UDA/UFF on 23 September 1988 on Waterville Street in the Lower Falls.

It was later discovered that British Force Research Unit (FRU) had set up the killing and carried it out through its proxies, loyalist paramilitaries. Mark said Gerard Slane’s case is an example of why the British government don’t want their dirty laundry being aired through these inquests.

“We are involved in supporting Teresa Slane, the widow of Gerard Slane, a civilian who was murdered by the UFF/UDA in 1988. We know Brian Nelson was involved in his murder on behalf of the Force Research Unit (FRU).

“This is a problematic inquest for the British state as during Brian Nelson’s trial in 1992 British officer Gordon Kerr gave evidence from behind a screen to conceal his identity saying Brian Nelson saved lives but we now know he did the exact opposite."

He added: “The Legacy Bill has been brought in because the British state are in trouble with these inquests. When the Good Friday Agreement and the Human Rights Act came together it gave families the agency to pursue the state through the courts on a more level playing field."

Britain’s #BillOfShame shows blatant disregard for victims & their families & the right to access truth & justice.

Proposed amendments aren’t in full compliance with their obligations under the ECHR.

Irish Gov must act in defence of victims & encourage return to Stormont House pic.twitter.com/cZovo3UQox — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) June 14, 2023

Relatives for Justice are currently helping families who are involved in hundreds of pending cases, inquests and civil actions against the state. Mark Thompson said part of the reason this legislation was brought in was because the government has seen what way things were heading and wants to actively stop more information from coming out about its role in the conflict.

“There are 450+ cases with the Police Ombudsman representing around 500 killings awaiting investigation. There are around 1,100 civil cases currently that range from issues of torture, ill-treatment, collusion and killings and also calls to re-open old inquests. The British government are looking at this and don’t like what they’re seeing coming down the line.

“They have tried every trick in the book to stall, delay and prevent the release of damaging information."

It really is time for the body politic of Westminster to wake up to the implications of this most terrible and damaging of legislation https://t.co/gLQywWLJdx — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) June 19, 2023

Mark said the final product, which is the government’s Legacy Bill is part of the government putting together all of its tried and tested methods for obstruction and denying justice whilst protecting perpetrators into one single bill, which families, victims, all parties in Ireland, the US, the EU and Amnesty International all oppose.

“What we are seeing is a pattern of delay and obfuscation, deliberate underhanded tactics to stop the campaign of justice by families. The rule of law and due process have been undermined in all of this.

“What we now see is all of these underhanded tactics amalgamated into one bill which is designed which is to shut all of these inquests down in the interests of the British state."