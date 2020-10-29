Market community and Queen's University in 'historic' link-up

THE Market community in South Belfast has produced an historic engagement charter with Queen’s University.

The Market Development Association (MDA) and the university’s Centre for Evidence and Social Innovation (CESI) have coalesced around the production of the community engagement charter, which will operate as a formal agreement on how they will work together.

It comes amidst an ongoing community consultation with the Market community.



Alistair Stewart, Head of Public Engagement at QUB, said he hopes the new relationship will “bring great benefit” to the Market and the University.

“I very much welcome the Community Engagement Charter which has been agreed between CESI and the Market Development Association and I look forward to the work that emerges from this partnership,” he said.

“This is another important step in the development of a strong partnership with the MDA which I have no doubt will bring great benefit to the Market Community and the University.

“This is a perfect example of the University’s Social Charter in action, as we work collaboratively to positively impact society through our research and education.”

The Market community was once a thriving hub of activity. The city call it redevelopment, but the community call it decline.



A decline in industry, jobs and housing and a community further segregated from the city.



Below are some images of the old fruit and veg markets. pic.twitter.com/FVMXI55omo — Market 200 (@200_market) October 27, 2020

The Market community has a rich history, spanning more than 200 years, but despite proximity to the university, city centre, and large commercial enterprise, it continues to face ongoing inequalities in education, health, housing and employment.

The initiative, announced by CESI Director, Kathy Higgins, will see the development of work packages to action new ways to produce positive, collective impact on the challenges faced by the community in key areas such as educational underachievement, employability, mental health issues and addictions.

The partnership will also look at the potential of the social economy in the regeneration of the Market. Taking an asset-based approach, it will explore the potential of a range of sectors including heritage tourism, access to meaningful work and developing key sites and buildings in the interests of the communities that live in this part of the city.

Fionntán Hargey from the MDA said: “We welcome the formalisation of our relationship with CESI. A 2018 community survey illustrated the stark structural inequalities faced by the Market community in education, health, employment and housing; it also demonstrated how each of these are compounded by the nature of the built environment within and around the community.

“The strategic, evidence led approach adopted by the Market Development Association mirrors CESI’s own methods. One of our ambitions when launching the survey findings in our 2019 report, We Must Dissent: A Framework for Community Renewal, was to establish a relationship with the University.

“The Community Engagement Charter makes that ambition a reality, and lays the foundation for a relationship built on trust and mutual aid. The ambitious programme of work that lies ahead will write a new chapter in the history of the Market, and our renewal as a prospering community that places education at its heart.”