Street lights out and potholes unfilled – Maskey hits out at DFI proposals

THE Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) latest proposals for budget cuts have been criticised amidst concerns it could leave streets unlit at night and roads in unsafe conditions.

Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey hit out after the DfI announced a string of proposals it would consider in order to save an estimated £100 million.

As part of these cost saving measures DfI has already undertaken some action including increasing Translink fares, increasing on-street car park charges in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry, and increasing non-domestic water and sewerage charges.

However, new plans by DfI to save money include, not providing a road gritting service this coming winter, reducing services which treat water and waste water, cuts to public transport services, switching off street lighting and only using road repair and flood alleviation services in emergencies.

Paul Maskey said 12 years of Tory austerity and the lack of a sitting Executive had stretched departmental budgets and said DfI should not entertain measures which will leave areas unlit, roads ungritted or in poor repair. The West Belfast MP said the Executive needed to be back up and running with local and accountable ministers because the British government and NIO did not care about the wellbeing of people or infrastructure in communities.

The Department for Infrastructure is facing stark budgetary challenges and a 14% cut in its day-to-day spending budget compared to last year. https://t.co/RO7IhhHoaz — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) May 3, 2023

“The issue is with the British government and it’s a clear fact that 12 years of Tory austerity has left many of the departments stretched for their budgets," he said. "We have said to departments that such budgets as they’re given, they need to spend it and spend it well to ensure our roads are safe and lit.

“We campaigned for many years to ensure there was proper street lighting because of the negative impact that comes when there isn’t any.

“Our infrastructure is very important and when out canvassing with party colleagues over the last few weeks people have been repeatedly mentioning the issue of potholes. We’ve urged the DfI they need to repair these and re-do some of our roads, some of which are in a desparate state.

“I do believe the department has a lot of work to do and they need to make sure street lighting is working and road surfaces and footpaths are in good condition. In the winter they need to make sure when there are icy conditions roads are gritted including outside schools and they need to provide more boxes in different areas which we’ve been campaigning for.

“We need to get an executive back in place as this is making things much more difficult and there’s no substitute for when you have a local, accountable representative or minister who you can speak to and bring up issues with because when you try to raise these issues with the British government and NIO, they simply don’t care.”