Mater Hospital Community Forum folds

TIES: The Mater Hospital Community Forum developed a close relationship with the Crumlin Road hospital over the years

A FORUM set up with the aim of strengthening links between the Mater Hospital and the local community has folded after 27 years.

Set up in 1996, the Mater Hospital Community Forum consisted of various representatives from the Mater and local community, including people from the statutory, community, voluntary and political sectors.

The Forum has been influential over the years with a number of successes in the bag and was a leading player at the time of the redesigning of the waiting area in the accident and emergency department .

The Forum also lobbied for the deployment of a patient liaison officer and a staff appointment to address alcohol issues.

Perhaps the Forum’s greatest success was its centrality in the high-profile ‘Save the Mater’ campaign in 2002 which saw the Mater’s status as an acute hospital saved at a time when it was threatened with being downgraded to local hospital status.

The campaign eventually ended at Westminster in 2003 amid major public and political cross-community support that saw the Crumlin Road hospital get a reprieve that would retain its acute hospital status and range of services across the board for a “considerable period ahead”.

In recent years, the Forum has been led by Chair Rosemary Dunlop, who first joined the group in 2000 as a Mater Trust non-executive board member and retired doctor Paul Curran.

It followed years of guidance under the influential Brian Mullan, who passed away in 2016.

The group met every month, alternating between the Mater Hospital boardroom and Camberwell Court on the Limestone Road.

Rosemary and Paul outlined the reasons for bringing the Forum to a close, outlining poorly attended meetings and less need for the Forum.

"For the last number of years we have had fewer scheduled meetings and over that time attendance tended to be poor," they said.

"This year, no spring meeting was arranged and with time moving on Paul and I have concluded that the positive interest and purposefulness of the Forum has diminished to the extent that the decision has been reached that it is time to wind up the Forum.

"It’s a sad conclusion following many years of very productive and intensive connection between the Forum and the hospital, but the life of the Forum now seems to have run its course and we conclude that it would be wise to draw things to a proper ending.

"Looking back on the interactions and discussions we have had together there has always been tolerance and respect for differing opinions and a willingness to reach consensus as well as learning from each other, and enjoying the craic between times.

"Thank you for your generosity of time and enthusiasm over the years, and we can be thankful for the many actions, interventions, events and suggestions that were part of our journey as a Forum.

"Paul affirms that the path of the Mater has mostly been laid out now and there is less need for the Forum.

"The particular character and ethos of the hospital and its staff will remain, and we each can certainly continue to support and promote its ongoing work.

"Hopefully our paths may cross as our interests and commitments lead us in our future journey of life."