Mater braced for third Covid wave

THIRD WAVE: The Mater Hospital is preparing a third wave of Covid-19

A SENIOR member of staff at the Mater Hospital is urging people to adhere to the Executive regulations as the hospital prepares for a third wave of Covid-19.

The Mater Hospital has been the main hospital in Belfast for treating patients with the deadly virus since March.

Liz McAlea, Interim Co-Director of Unscheduled and Older People Services at the Mater Hospital said staff are preparing for a third wave, despite being in the middle of a second wave.

“The Mater Hospital and the Belfast Trust overall is preparing for a third wave,” she told the North Belfast News.

“During the first surge, the patients were able to be discharged but what we are seeing now is patients in wards that we would have normally cleared.

“We still have three wards filled with Covid patients which is putting us on the backfoot.

“We haven’t had a chance to get these patients well and discharged and to prepare for a third surge at the same time.

“We are heading into a third surge without coming out of the second one.

“You only have to look at the pressures felt at Antrim Area Hospital recently and across the Belfast Trust to see what the Emergency Departments are having to cope with.

“We haven’t even hit our busiest month of the year which is January so we are all a bit worried.”

Liz is urging the public to adhere by Covid guidelines over the Christmas period.

“I would urge people to listen to the advice of the Executive, Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and adhere to the guidelines as best as they can,” she added.

“We are dependant on the public to follow the guidelines- wear face masks, keep your distance, wash your hands, no overcrowding.

“The public need to realise we need to be there for them in normal circumstances, for example if someone suffers a heart attack.

“The healthcare workers need to stay safe to enable them to care for patients. This time around, we have seen more of our own staff off with Covid symptoms.

“I have to say morale is really good. We have a good team and I couldn’t fault the camaraderie. We just have to keep going and everyone is in their own teams in the Covid wards.

“The nurses are all much more experienced now naturally in treating Covid patients than the first wave.

“The vaccine is not a quick fix. We have to get our frontline staff vaccinated first and foremost.

“We just have to hope and pray that the public get vaccinated as soon as possible. It could take up to a year for that happen.”