Fears of serious accident on road to forest park

NARROW: Cllr Matt Collins has said that the narrow path will cause a serious accident if it isn't sorted quickly

A LOCAL councillor has said he is worried that overgrowth on the Colin Glen Road could lead to a serious accident if it isn't cut back and the footpath widened.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, People Before Profit Cllr Matt Collins said he has received complaints from families who walk the road to the forest park and who say that the path is too narrow to navigate.

"I have heard many complaints about this path over the years, and more recently from parents who live along the Glen Road and walk it to enter Colin Glen Forrest Park. The path is too narrow and considering the sharp bend it is dangerous, especially for those with prams or those with mobility and visibility issues," he said.

"Colin Glen is a wonderful local nature space, a wooded river glen sitting in the heart of urban West Belfast, which should be promoted more widely, but it urgently needs increased accessibility for walkers at this entrance.

"Too often, overgrowth blocks the path at certain times of the year, which is already too narrow and forces walkers close to traffic coming around the bend. I worry that if it is left like this, it risks a serious accident.

"Now more than ever people are being encouraged to ditch the car and get out walking, but this walkway into Colin Glen makes this difficult for residents. I have contacted the Department for Infrastructure requesting an urgent meeting about this issue.

"In the short term the path needs cleared and made more accessible for walkers. But that won’t solve the problem. There is an urgent need to widen this path to open access to Colin Glen for walkers and the local community, and to address any health and safety risks."

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: "The Department received correspondence from Cllr Collins on 4 August and will be contacting him to arrange a site visit to discuss the issues raised.”