McCartan stunner rescues point for Sky Blues against Cliftonville

NIFL Premiership

Ballymena United 1–1 Cliftonville

SHAY McCartan’s late equaliser denied Cliftonville a fourth successive win as the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw by Ballymena United at the Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

After a goalless first-half, Paddy McLaughlin’s side made the breakthrough from the spot thanks to Ryan Curran and it looked to have been enough to down the Sky Blues for the second Tuesday in succession until McCartan produced a moment to magic to level the game at the conclusion.

Reds’ manager Paddy McLaughlin admits he was disappointed that his side didn’t see the game out but was happy to at least take a share of the spoils.

“It was tough game,” reflected McLaughlin.

“Both sides gave everything they had - I’m sure it was good for the neutral. The two sides were going for the win and didn’t settle for a point. It was tough, tough match but we’re delighted to keep our (unbeaten) run going. We’ve only one defeat now in 12 games so there’s a lot of positives to take away from the game.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t hold on but that’s the standard that these boys have now set themselves. From soft goals against and disappointing defeats, to it not being enough to draw with a side as good as Ballymena. We’re disappointed we didn’t win the game but we’ll take a point and move on.”

McLaughlin made one enforced change from the side that beat Carrick Rangers at the weekend. Rory Hale dropped to the bench as Daniel Kearns took his place in midfield.

Ballymena United made the brighter start on a cold evening at the Showgrounds. Shay McCartan slipped the ball to Jude Winchester whose low drive was gathered by McCarey.

Ex-Reds’ midfielder Winchester had another sighting from the angle but failed to really trouble McCarey at the second time of asking.

Cliftonville carved out their first opportunity with little under a quarter of an hour on the clock when Barry Coffey saw his effort blocked by Conor Keeley and Daniel Kearns failed to test Ross Glendinning from the follow-up.

United quickly turned defence to attack and Joe McCready cut the ball back for Paul McElroy inside the six-yard box, but his shot was deflected behind for a corner which came to nothing in the end.

On 34 minutes, Paul O’Neill hung the ball up to Daniel Kearns at the back post; Kearns twisted and turned but was unable to find a team-mate in the area.

Just before the break, Paul O’Neill flicked over from Barry Coffey’s corner as the sides went in at the break with the game scoreless.

Shay McCartan’s free-kick took a deflection but was straight down the throat of McCarey at the start of the second-half and at the other end, Andy McGrory had to stick out his foot and divert Aaron Donnelly’s low cross behind for a corner.

Midway through the second period, Jude Winchester guided the ball into the path of Ben Wylie whose shot was spilled and gathered at the second attempt by Reds’ shot stopper McCarey.

Cliftonville upped the ante in the final 20 minutes with Aaron Donnelly releasing Ryan Curran with a throw-in, but Curran’s cross-cum-shot whistled across the area.

Daire O’Connor then clipped in a cross which fellow substitute Rory Hale was unable to guide on target with his back to goal.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, the Reds had the chance to take the lead from the spot.

Paul O’Neill released Daire O’Connor with a delightful through ball and O’Connor was brought to ground as he attempted to round Sky Blues’ ’keeper Ross Glendinning, with referee Andrew Davey pointing to the spot.

Ryan Curran took the resulting penalty and sent Glendinning the wrong way to slot in his 10th of the season to make it 1-0.

Jude Winchester shot off target a few minutes later before Cliftonville missed a gilt-edged chance to double their lead.

A cross-field pass from defence found Daire O’Connor who squared into the path of Paul O’Neill, but the striker was unable to take advantage and it was an opportunity they would come to rue 60 seconds later.

Jude Winchester switched the ball to Shay McCartan who curled the ball high into the top corner from around 30 yards out to level it up at the Showgrounds.

United could have stolen it at the death through substitute Ryan Waide who was snuffed out by at the back post as the sides settled for a share of the spoils.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Glendinning, Winchester, McElroy, McCartan, McGrory, Hume, Keeley, Kelly, Graham (Redman 77), Wylie, McCready (Waide 77).

CLIFTONVILLE: McCarey, Lowe, Breen, O’Reilly, Donnelly, C Curran, Bagnall, Coffey (Hale 63), Kearns (O’Connor 69), R Curran, O’Neill.

REFEREE: Andrew Davey