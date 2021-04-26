Like you, the staff of McDonald’s don’t like litter.
 

Since 1982, we’ve been collecting the litter that’s dropped in the local area around our restaurants. Our litter patrols and clean-up events walk around 150,000 miles a year, keeping it litter free.
 
Pictured are dedicated staff from McDonald’s Westwood who took part in a litter campaign at the Bog Meadows this week.

