McDonald’s lead the way in litter campaign

Dedicated staff from McDonald’s Westwood who took part in a litter campaign at the Bog Meadows this week.

Like you, the staff of McDonald’s don’t like litter.



Since 1982, we’ve been collecting the litter that’s dropped in the local area around our restaurants. Our litter patrols and clean-up events walk around 150,000 miles a year, keeping it litter free.



Pictured are dedicated staff from McDonald’s Westwood who took part in a litter campaign at the Bog Meadows this week.

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Do you have something to say on this issue?

If so, why not submit a letter to the editor via this link?