Police Ombudsman office failed to inform McGurk's families about fingerprints

ATROCITY: 15 people were killed, included two children, on the night of December 4, 1971 at McGurk's Bar

THE families of those who died in the McGurk's Bar Massacre have slated the the Office of the Police Ombudsman (OPONI) after it withheld from them the discovery of fingerprint evidence taken from the car used in the bombing.

The atrocity on December 4, 1971, resulted in the deaths of 15 Catholic civilians including two children at the North Queen Street bar.

A 2011 report by the Police Ombudsman into the atrocity said that police examined a vehicle involved in the explosion and it had "found no other information about this vehicle in police records". Campaigners say that following a legal battle for access to the Review Summary Report by the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team (HET) it was established that the police record was in fact a Fingerprint Ledger.

It confirmed that police had recovered two prints from the vehicle and other evidence linked to the atrocity.

Copy of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) Fingerprint ledger

Ciarán MacAirt, whose grandmother Kitty Irvine was one of those killed, confirmed that the HET discovered the ledger after receiving the draft Ombudsman's report prior to publication in February 2011 and notified the Police Ombudsman.

Mr MacAirt asked the Ombudsman a series of questions including why the Ombudsman did not include a reference to this fingerprint evidence in its 2011 report.

The PSNI said they could neither confirm or deny that it holds the requested information.

He said the families of those who died had to "battle" the PSNI in court for over nine years for "scraps of information from a failed investigation".

"OPONI has done nothing but retraumatize our families and perpetuate the police cover-up of the McGurk’s Bar Massacre," he added.

Kevin Winters, Senior Partner and Solicitor, KRW LAW added: “Yet again we have another example of families finding out information through their own activism and agitation.

"It is terribly disappointing for the families and only serves to fuel suspicion of a cover-up.

"It took years of fighting through the courts to get the flawed HET RSR overturned. It might be a case of legal déjà vu.”