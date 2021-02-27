McLaughlin: Carrick will be no pushovers

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin warns that Carrick Rangers is always a tough place to go ahead of the weekend’s clash in East Antrim.

The Reds make the trip to the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena (3pm kick-off) hoping to make it three wins on spin for the first time this season.

Paddy McLaughlin’s side approach the game off the back of hard-earned victories over Larne and Ballymena and despite Rangers being without key forwards Cathair Friel, Johnny Frazer and Alex Gwane, McLaughlin isn’t expecting an easy ride against Niall Currie’s charges.

“It’s always a tough place to go,” said McLaughlin.

“They’re a good side - at home especially - they know how to play to their strengths on their pitch and work hard and stop teams from playing. It will be a tough match, no doubt about it.

“We’ll look forward to it but just for now we’re glad of our win against Ballymena. We’ll recover and we’ll prepare for another tough game against Carrick Rangers.”

🎥 Supporters are alerted to live streaming information for Saturday's game.



➡️ https://t.co/4rtJlgVxBN pic.twitter.com/W1kA7iVwof — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) February 25, 2021

McLaughlin was keen to praise his players in the aftermath of Tuesday evening’s 2-1 win over Ballymena United, especially on-loan Celtic midfielder Barry Coffey whose hard work helped the Reds into the lead in the game.

“They’ve been superb and especially over the busy schedule since Christmas,” he said.

“They haven’t even been training, they’ve been recovering between the two games a week. It’s a crazy ask from part-time players but fair play to our boys for stepping up to it very well and grinding out results.

“Barry Coffey was excellent tonight. He put that much effort into his performance that he almost blew a gasket at the end. He was fantastic right throughout and I’m delighted for him because he is getting better every time he plays. He’s learning the league and learning the players. He’s a young boy who’s come over from Celtic and he took a chance to settle in. He’s done brilliantly well with the players and his performances.

“He doesn’t know anything about the league or anything about the opposition and he’s come in and put in performance after performance when he’s played. You’ve got to take your hat off to him - he’s been top drawer.”

McLaughlin refused to blame Garry Breen for Ballymena’s equaliser on Tuesday night and revealed that the centre-half hasn’t trained in six weeks because of a hamstring niggle.

“There is no blaming Garry on the goal, definitely not,” McLaughlin insisted.

“We probably had a couple of opportunities to stop that attack so there is no blame on any individual. All goals can be stopped at source and can be stopped higher up the pitch. He’s just unfortunate that his clearance hasn’t got any distance on it but his performance right throughout the game was fantastic.

“He hasn’t trained in six weeks with a hamstring injury and that’s two performances that have been top drawer. I’m delighted for him because in the past he might have let his head drop down with the mistake. But he didn’t, he got on with it, dusted himself down and put in a top-drawer performance and sets up the winner.”

Ronan Doherty will miss out today due to injury

Having caught up on their outstanding games, McLaughlin will look forward to a less hectic schedule in the coming weeks.

The Cliftonville boss is adamant that the support would having nothing but admiration for the players’ efforts since Christmas in having to play a continuous run of Saturday-Tuesday fixtures.

“A lot of teams are going to struggle over the next few weeks with all these games that they’ve got to catch up in,” he predicts.

“We’re glad to have them played and glad to have the points on the board. It’s a big ask, like I say with so many games in such a short space of time.

“Just seeing some of our boys leaving the ground, they’re holding ice-packs and limping. If our supporters could see the way some of these players are leaving the place they’d have nothing but admiration for them because they’re coming here and putting their bodies on the line for the club. It’s brilliant to see and I’m sure the supporters would appreciate it.”

Ronan Doherty is the latest to join the expanding injury list, having limped off on Saturday against Larne and McLaughlin paid tribute to his physios (Stuart Holmes and Chris McKenna) for the hard work and helping players recover from injuries in recent weeks.

“Saturday will probably be too soon for Ronan,” revealed McLaughlin.

“He’s picked up an injury that will probably take a few weeks to heal. The injury record at the club this year has been horrendous. I don’t think it is that serious but it’s another long-term injury.

“Our physio’s Stuart and Chris have been fantastic. They’ve been flat out in here and work all hours. They’re meeting players during the day to patch them up and get them on the pitch. You’ve got to give him all the credit in the world for doing a great job and getting the players fit through a tough schedule.”