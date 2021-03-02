McLaughlin expecting carbon copy against Sky Blues

Cliftonville took the points in last week's meeting between the sides at Solitude Presseye

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin predicts a carbon copy of last Tuesday’s tight affair against Ballymena will play out ahead of tonight’s (Tuesday) rematch.

The Reds make the trip to the Warden Street Showgrounds to face United (7.45pm kick-off) hoping to make it back-to-back wins over David Jeffrey’s side and continue their winning run in the process.

Saturday afternoon's victory over Carrick Rangers was the Solitude side’s third on the bounce - their best run this season - while Ballymena ended a five-game losing streak with a 2-1 comeback win over Portadown.

McLaughlin is wary of the threat the Sky Blues pose and believes the clash will be similar to the previous Tuesday’s encounter in North Belfast.

“It will be another tough game,” predicts McLaughlin.

“Like I’ve said, they’re a team full of good players and one of the best managers that has ever been in the Irish league. They’re always going to be a force and they will be no different on Tuesday night.

“They made it difficult for us on Tuesday past. It was a really tough game and not much in it. We scored a winner late on and it will be similar again. It will be another tough, tight affair.”

McLaughlin felt his team should have had a much more comfortable afternoon against Carrick Rangers on Saturday but praised Niall Currie’s side for their defending and work-rate throughout.

“It was important that we kept a clean sheet and went and scored the goal,” McLaughlin reflected.

“We could and should have added to it with a wee bit more quality and if we were a wee bit more clinical in the final third we could have made it a more comfortable day than it was. But fair play to Carrick, they stayed in the game and made it hard for us.”

Saturday’s win saw the Reds leapfrog Crusaders into fourth place in the table and McLaughlin is pleased with the run his side are currently on.

“The boys have been superb since Christmas,” he said.

“The new additions have come in and raised the standard and the demands of the team. The boys have responded to that and fair play to them. They’ve put themselves in a good position and moved up the table.

“We’ve a couple of victories in a row and one defeat in 11 games, which is a fantastic run, especially in this league because it is a really tough league. Anybody that goes on that kind of run is doing something really well and we’re delighted with that.

“We’ll go again on Tuesday night with another midweek game. It’s a tough schedule but the boys have responded brilliantly and we can’t fault them at the minute.”

On Thursday evening, the Irish Football Association announced their intention to run the Irish Cup in May with the first round taking place on Saturday, May 1 and final on Friday, May 21.

With a packed fixture schedule up until the end of May, there is uncertainty surrounding how many league games will be played but McLaughlin insists they will go with whatever plan is agreed and talked up the importance of playing the cup.

“We’ll just deal with whatever hand we’re dealt with,” McLaughlin insists.

“If they tell us we’re going to go 33 games, brilliant - no problem. If they tell us 38 games then no problem.

“You can’t miss out on the Irish Cup. It’s a prestigious trophy and the famous trophy that it is. It’s a massive occasion for any set of players that get to the final and goes and wins it. It will be a fantastic achievement for any club.

“I don’t think it should be in any way jeopardised. However they are going about it, we will let the powers to be decide that and deal with it as it comes.”