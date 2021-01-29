McLaughlin expecting stern Glenavon test to kick-start busy week

CLIFTONVILLE boss Paddy McLaughlin says his side will enjoy their midweek win against Linfield but it is business as usual ahead of Saturday’s fixture with Glenavon.



The Lurgan Blues travel to Solitude (3pm kick-off) hoping to bring the Reds back down to earth after Tuesday evening’s comeback win against Linfield and McLaughlin is expecting a tough encounter from Gary Hamilton’s charges.



Glenavon have not played since January 2, a home defeat to leaders Linfield, so Cliftonville will be keen to take advantage on home turf.



“We’ll dust ourselves down and enjoy the win against Linfield but we’ll recover and get back on the training pitch and prepare for another tough game against Glenavon,” said the Reds’ boss.



“Gary Hamilton has done a brilliant job with Glenavon over the years. He’s always produced sides, even though he has lost top players over the years. It’s going to be another tough game but I’m sure on the back of the Linfield result and performance the boys will be looking forward to it.”

🎥 Don't forget you can watch Saturday's Danske Bank Premiership fixture with Glenavon from the comfort of your living room.



➡️ https://t.co/zRyStYSFJ1 pic.twitter.com/Cuu9NsMce9 — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) January 28, 2021

McLaughlin is pleased that his side is beginning to turn a corner in games, having recovered from a losing position for the third time since the turn of the year in Tuesday evening’s win.



He was delighted with his team’s willingness to shrug off a tricky opening period in the game to settle and begin to play their own game with the performance rewards with the points.



“Sometimes when it’s not going our way or we go behind we can be playing as-well-as we have been doing in a lot of games, creating chances and not taking them,” McLaughlin reflected.



“As-soon-as we’ve gone behind in the past the heads have gone down. We haven’t rolled over but we’ve sort of accepted it at times and that mentality doesn’t seem to be there, which is brilliant. It’s something we have been working on.



“All your good play mightn’t go your way on the pitch but you’ve got to roll the sleeves up and grind it out. You’ve seen so many teams in the past roll over and take a hammering against Linfield.



“They came out of the blocks really well and played some good football and took an early lead. We rolled the sleeves up and dug out the next 10 minutes. From there on in I think we controlled the rest of the game.”



McLaughlin feels his young side are still learning and acknowledges they have left themselves open for criticism over the last two months but is adamant that they are building to try and replicate what they had last year and has seen green shoots in regards to that improvement.



Cliftonville have been pegged back when in winning positions due to their tendency to sit back, so therefore the call is to keep pushing on in games.



With a young squad that saw Aaron Donnelly and Daire O’Connor finish the game against Linfield, it is still a work in progress



“We’ve learnt tough lessons already this season, made a couple of mistakes and been punished for them,” reflected the Derry native.



“We learnt our lesson against Crusaders - we can’t try and defend and see out the game.



“We decided our best way of playing was on the front foot against Linfield. We didn’t settle for a point, we didn’t settle for a 3-2 and scored a fourth. We conceded a fantastic free-kick with the last kick but the job was done at that stage.



“I think Rory Hale and Aaron McCarey have made a massive different to the mentality in the changing room. They’re two winners who don’t accept defeat or second best and you can see it having an impact on other players.”



In-form

Following Saturday’s clash with Glenavon, McLaughlin and the Reds will make the trip to the North Coast on Tuesday evening to take on in-form Coleraine at the Coleraine Showgrounds (7.45pm kick-off).



He will be hoping that the front pairing of Michael McCrudden, Ryan Curran and Conor McMenamin can continue their goal scoring form and lavished praise on the trio.



“I thought Michael was excellent along with Currany and Conor Mac in a front three against Linfield,” McLaughlin noted.



“It was bitter blow losing Joe (Gormley) with a bad injury, which is devastating, not only for Joe but also for the team because he is vital for us. With Joe not being about it’s up to someone else to step up to the plate.



“I think with all three of Currany, Mac and Michael scoring and playing together will give them a boost of confidence. It should do because I thought the three of them linked up well and were excellent.



“Hopefully that’s Michael up and running. He’s had a stop- start career at Cliftonville in his first year here with injury and illness and the stop to the season.



“When you put those things together, of course you are never going to get a chance to build up any momentum but over the last couple weeks he’s been training really well and it showed in his performance tonight.”