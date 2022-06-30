McLaughlin happy with European preparation to date

CLIFTONVILLE manager Paddy McLaughlin has enjoyed what he has seen from his squad over the past two weeks in their European preparations.



Having taken on League of Ireland sides Derry City and Shamrock Rovers, the Reds latest set of friendlies saw them travel to Wales to take on Bala Town and TNS at the weekend.



McLaughlin is pleased with the early signs, despite reservations that the games against the quality of opposition might have arrived too quickly.



“I’ve definitely enjoyed what I’ve seen,” McLaughlin revealed.



“The football we’ve been playing in the last couple of games has been excellent. For the stage that we’re at in pre-season, the boys are only back a couple of weeks and the fitness levels and sharpness have been superb for this stage.



“Usually, we start off with a few non-league teams to build up the minutes in their legs, but we felt as if it was a quick turnaround for us – so we didn’t really have time for that going into the European campaign, so we had to go into a tough set of fixtures straight away.



“You can be a wee bit fearful that it might be too early to take on such opposition. The League of Ireland sides were in mid-season and two of the top sides. We were a wee bit fearful that it might be too soon for the boys to go in and compete at that tempo of a game – but I thought the performances were superb and the same again in Wales at the weekend.



“We’ve used a lot of players to try and keep people from picking up wee niggles and knocks and injuries at this stage. It’s something we can’t afford to do, and I think that every player that has stepped on the pitch has shown great energy levels at this stage of pre-season, and we’re delighted with how things have gone so far”.



McLaughlin has had a busy few week since the club's down time at the end of April, bringing in four new players as well as completing a deal to ensure that Luke Turner stayed with the club after his successful loan deal last season.



“Fynn [Talley] has looked excellent in nets in the games so far,” McLaughlin reflected.



“Luke McNicholas was one of the top keepers in the division last year and it was going to be a tough task replacing him. The early signs are that Fynn is more than capable of stepping into the breach that has been caused by Luke going back to Sligo. If he continues what he has shown us at training and in games, he is very commanding and reassuring on the ground as well as in the air – that’s what we need, and it looks like he will be a quality addition.



“Jamie Robinson has been excellent; he’s trained really well and has been excellent in games and looks like he is more than capable of going in and playing against any striker at the minute. He’s played against quality strikers over the last couple of games and he’s playing against good players in training. He looks like he’s played at this level for a long time.

“Gerard Storey has been superb; his range of passing is fantastic for us and it’s probably something we’ve lacked over the last number of seasons. Our short game is very good, but our long game probably hasn’t been our strong point. Gerard has gone in and shown his long-range passing is incredible at times and another good addition for us.



“Bringing Ronan in was a great signing for us; the club and myself personally have been big fans of Ronan for a very long time. We’ve tried to sign him on one or two occasions in the past and it didn’t happen. We’re delighted to finally get it over the line, his quality in possession and finishing is quality. He is a real class act and he’ll add goals and competition to an already competitive front-line in what we have.



“I was delighted to get the deal with Luke [Turner] over the line, he showed his undoubted quality in the loan spell last season and was deservedly named Young Player of the Year. He had other offers out there but we’re delighted that he’s chosen to stay with us because he is one of the best centre-backs in the division”.



The Derry native also singled out Odhran Casey and Stephen McGuiness for recognition and believes his youth players are capable of pushing the starters for a position in the first eleven.



“The young players have also been superb,” McLaughlin noted.



“Odhran Casey has come back a new man, he is almost like a new signing. He is a completely different athlete and player than we sent out on-loan. Stephen McGuiness has proved that he is more than capable of challenging Levi Ives for the left-back spot. Calvin [McCurry] has come back from a successful loan spell with Ards and is showing the great potential. The early signs have been very good, the results aren’t important this side of pre-season. It’s all about performances and polishing things up”.

