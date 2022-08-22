Mela carnival ahead of eight days of festivities in Belfast

THE sixteenth Mela festival kicked off on Saturday with a carnival parade through Belfast city centre.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Cllr Tina Black joined Belfast Mela Founder Nisha Tandon alongside 1,000 participants from 20 cultural groups to launch the festival.

There was also a global village at City Hall with breathtaking aerial acrobatics displays by Fidget Feet and live global performances on stage hosted by U105’s Carolyn Stewart and UTV’s Paul Reilly along with food and arts workshops.

This year’s Mela Festival is bigger and better than ever before taking place over eight days, finishing with the Mela extravaganza in Botanic Gardens on Sunday 28 August from 12 to 6pm where Carolyn Stewart will be joined by Marc Mallet for the city’s annual celebration of global cultures with thousands of visitors expected.

Wonderful Mela parade yesterday, the rain did not dampen a thing. Cracker way to kick off what is an amazing week. Massive well done to organisers @artsektaNI @nisha_tandon pic.twitter.com/QVqDt6Xm3d — Cllr Christina Black (@CllrBlack) August 21, 2022

Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta said: “We are delighted to be back with our first full festival since the pandemic and our most ambitious programme to date including the long-awaited return to Botanic Gardens for our festival finale.

"From outdoor spectacles, late night music, pop-up food events and walking tours, to exhibitions, wellbeing days, film screenings and theatre there is really something for everyone in what is now the biggest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland.

"We are so proud to have been working with hundreds of artists, thousands of participants and are looking forward to welcoming up to 60,000 attendees to events over eight days.”