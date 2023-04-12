Campaigners share ground-breaking mental health initiative with Lord Mayor

MENTAL health campaigners have shared a ground-breaking new campaign at a special event at City Hall with Lord Mayor Tina Black.

The new grassroots initiative entitled ‘The New Script for Mental Health’ is a human rights movement looking at a better approach to mental health. Activists from the campaign shared their vision for the future with the Lord Mayor, who showed her support.

The campaign is bringing people together to have conversations about what a human right based and trauma-informed approach to mental health would look like, based on values of connection, compassion, community and choice.

New Script for Mental Health has grown out of a widespread recognition that the current over-medicalised and individualised approach to mental health is not fit for purpose.

Conversations on the day of the event included poverty and inequality as underlying drivers of our enduring mental health crisis, transgenerational trauma, women’s mental health and the need for safe injecting rooms for drug users.

Huge Txs to @belfastcc Mayor @CllrBlack for hosting activists from #NewScript for Mental Health today.



An important conversation about what a #NewScript for Mental Health might look like.



To find out more & join the conversation 👇🏼https://t.co/MwLPzOTkZM pic.twitter.com/0GuwtFMZl2 — PPR (@PPR_Org) March 29, 2023

Psychotherapist and activist Marie Quiery thanked the Lord Mayor for taking the time to listen to people’s stories, noting that such engagement is a form of activism and in itself can be healing for people.

Siobhan McCallin, a New Script activist, also thanked the Mayor, saying it was time to flip the script, to stop asking people ‘what’s wrong with you?’ and instead ask ‘what’s happened to you?’.

Poet and New Script activist, Sean Fitzsimons, also performed his powerful poem Stars Will Shine for the Lord Mayor.

Activists were delighted the Lord Mayor offered to display a copy of Stars Will Shine on the wall of the Mayor’s Parlour, as well as planning to record her own New Script for Mental Health.

The Mayor commended the activists for taking the initiative to start a much-needed societal conversation on what a New Script for Mental Health might look like.