Talks renew over transport for Mercy College pupils

TALKS are continuing between Mercy College, Translink and the Council For Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) over transportation issues at the North Belfast school.

Last month, the school announced there will no longer be free private transport from Ardoyne for students to and from the school ahead of the new term.

Many pupils attending Mercy College in Ballysillan who previously used school buses are having to walk or are being driven to school by parents following the withdrawal of free transport, which had previously been organised by the Flax Trust.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said: "A number of ideas have been discussed and we will be reconvening early next week to explore these further.

"We will continue to assist the school as much as we can, in order to help them find a resolution to this ongoing problem."

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said a social media video, which appeared to show loyalists verbally abusing parents as they pick up their children up outside the school, has been "blown out of proportion".

“That incident arose when someone parked in a disabled bay and was asked to move,” he said of the footage. “I have been working behind the scenes with local representatives to find a quick solution to the parking and transportation problem which has arisen,” said Mr Pankhurst.

“There are no suggestions this is anything other than that. The incident being talked about online concerned a disabled parking bay.

"There is no suggestion that children are being subjected to daily abuse, which some would have us believe.

“This does not need to be contentious. We all want to see the situation calm down and for children to be able to find a convenient solution to the transport issue that suits all parties.”

Anti-agreement group Saoradh said local republicans will assist parents and pupils as required

Speaking about the issue, Saoradh North Belfast representative, Chris MacCormick said: “This morning pupils and parents walking to Mercy College via the Ardoyne Road were subject to verbal abuse from residents in the Glenbryn area, with further incidents in the immediate vicinity of the College. In each of these instances it was grown adults involved in these sectarian attacks."

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) said it was “aware of several online messages referencing the ongoing situation at Mercy College”.

“Discussions are ongoing and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools continue to engage with the school and all relevant agencies to work to find a positive resolution,” it said.

“The safety and welfare of children and young people remains our highest priority.”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) added: “The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), who are the managing authority for the school, continue to work pro-actively with all stakeholders, including EA, on any concerns raised.”