Methody College student starts campaign to educate young people on CPR and defibrillators

CAMPAIGN: Anna Pim with Richard Palmer (Chairman, Instonians Hockey Club) and the first group of young people to be educated on CPR and AED

A METHODIST College student has started her own campaign to educate young people about the importance of CPR and defibrillators.

Anna Pim (17) also plays hockey for South Belfast side Pegasus and has been a member of St John’s Ambulance.

Anna’s interest in the life-saving field first occurred several years ago when a member of her rowing club suffered a cardiac arrest on the River Lagan.

“I have been a member of St John's Ambulance since I was ten-years-old,” she said.

“The swift and skilful treatment the person received, in the first instance CPR, undoubtably saved his life.

“He survived, but many don’t. In fact, there are 1,400 cardiac arrests reported outside of the hospital setting every year in Northern Ireland.

“I was 13 at the time of this incident, and I remember thinking if I had been there, would I have had the confidence to perform CPR and help my friend?"

During lockdown, Anna worked on an idea of delivering an awareness campaign to educate young people through CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and AED (Automated External Defibrillator).

She then reached out to St John’s Ambulance, Ulster Hockey and George Best Belfast City Airport who all met her idea with real enthusiasm and support.

Anna set up ‘At the Heart of the Game’ to educate fellow young people about CPR and AED.

“I reached out to St John Ambulance and Ulster Hockey about my project, and I was met with real enthusiasm and support.

“George Best Belfast City Airport embraced my idea and has come on board as my partner.

“Combining my love for hockey and my interest in St John Ambulance, ‘At the Heart of the Game’ campaign was born.

“The key objective of my campaign is to educate the youth through CPR and AED awareness throughout Northern Ireland.

“I also aim to raise vital funds to provide AED trainers for St John's Ambulance cadet divisions within these club areas and in doing so increase the number of people trained within these communities.

“I would like to personally thank Lady Mary Peters, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her gold medal win in Munich, and Dr Shirley McCay, recently returned from the Tokyo Olympics and most capped Irish International, who have so willingly agreed to be my ambassadors for this campaign.”

You can follow “attheheartofthegame” on Instagram