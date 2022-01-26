THE MOTORMAN – GERRY FALOONA: Michelin’s dream of ending puncture nightmare

IS this true, or is it an early April Fool’s Day? Michelin say they have developed a tyre that can seal itself in the event of a puncture. The Selfseal tyre can repair itself on the move, eliminating the need to stop on a busy road. It can subsequently continue to be used as normal.



One of the main causes of vehicle breakdowns is punctured tyres, which is an inconvenience if it happens on your driveway or on the street but is a major safety concern if it happens while on the move. Punctures are a big problem on motorways, where motorists have no option but to stop on the hard shoulder.



Even limping to a refuge area on a dual carriageway represents a danger to motorists.

“Tyres with the Selfseal technology offer a real bonus in terms of safety,” explains Mark Perbaums, an Executive Vice President at Michelin, “because they repair themselves while the vehicle is still moving. The driver isn’t even aware of what’s going on.”



The new development seals the hole in the tyre tread at the very moment it’s made. At the heart of the technology is a thin layer, a few millimetres thick, of tough sealant based on natural rubber which is applied to the inside surface of the tread.



If a nail or screw punctures the tyre, the pressure inside the tyre immediately forces the sealant against the foreign object as it penetrates. This stops air escaping from the tyre, and the tyre pressure stays constant. If the nail or other object falls out as the vehicle drives on, or if it is removed, the sealant is immediately forced after it, reliably sealing the tyre.

Selfseal tyres will plug around 90 per cent of all tread punctures with a diameter of up to six millimetres that have been caused by nails and screws.



Tyres equipped with Selfseal technology don’t need to be replaced prematurely when they’ve been punctured, so vehicle owners can continue using them right up to the end of their service life.



Although the layer of sealant makes the individual tyres a little heavier, overall they save weight by mitigating the need to carry a spare wheel or a repair kit. Not only does this cut down on fuel consumption, the slightly heavier tyres have a positive impact on rolling characteristics and therefore on the driving performance, and can provide a smoother ride and reduce road noise too. Priced at around £99 for a 195/50/15 tyre, it doesn’t sound too expensive to me.

Ducati record a year to remember



DUCATI finished 2021 with a record figure of close to sixty thousand motorcycles delivered to customers all over the world. Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, said that despite the pandemic 2021 had been a magical year for Ducati. With more bikes sold than any year in the company’s 95-year history, winning the MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship for the second consecutive year, and the company embarking upon the electric era with the V21L prototype.



In 2021, Ducati’s growth came in all its main markets, starting with 9,007 units in the US, followed by Italy with 8,707 bikes, China with 4,901 motorcycles, France with 4,352 and the UK with 2,941 units. The enormous success achieved during the year was driven by the Multistrada V4, which was by far the biggest-selling and most-loved Ducati bike in 2021, with nearly ten thousand motorcycles delivered to customers. The Ducati Scrambler 800 range followed with more than nine thousand units and the Monster with more than eight thousand. These results were achieved despite the unpredictable situation generated by a parts supply crisis and the global pandemic.



For 2022, Ducati has produced nine new models, helping to create an even more complete range ready to satisfy the desires of every type of motorcyclist. Expectations are particularly high for the DesertX, the Ducati bike designed to tackle the most demanding off-roads conditions with 21” front and 18” rear wheels, long suspension travel and ample ground clearance. A motorcycle that takes Ducati into a whole new world, and a symbol of how the brand can widen its horizons without losing its roots and its sporting identity is the Panigale V4 which, in its latest evolutionary step, is the closest vehicle to a MotoGP bike that a motorcyclist can ride. That’s a bit too fast for me.





Fiat updates their popular 500X



FIAT UK has announced updates to its popular 500X and Tipo line-ups, with updated specifications across both ranges, and available to order right now.



The 500X exterior has been revamped, gaining the 500 logo to the front and the new Fiat lettering to the rear. These two design cues add modernity to the 500X with a nod to the look and feel of the classic 500.



The 500X is available in Club, Cross and Sport trim levels, and two body variants, Hatchback and a stylish Dolcevita soft top. The Club version is fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels, has air conditioning, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen, and is priced from £22,085 on the road (OTR). The Cross has a more rugged exterior and comes with a rear-view parking camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic dual-zone climate control, and is priced from £23,585 OTR for the hatchback and £26,235 OTR for the Dolcevita.



The top of the range Sport model has an Alcantara upholstered steering wheel, puddle lights for the doors, body-coloured bumpers and side skirts, a colour TFT screen, and is priced OTR at £25,085 for the hatchback and £27,735 for the Dolcevita. All trim levels come fitted with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission.



The new Tipo line-up consists of three trim levels, Tipo, City Life and Cross (available as hatchback only). The Tipo receives adaptive cruise control, electric heated door mirrors, seven-inch touchscreen with DAB, Bluetooth, 16-inch wheels and is priced from £19,595 OTR. City Life trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and rear lights, seven-inch colour digital cluster, fog lights, driver seat electric lumbar support and is priced from £20,595 OTR.



The Tipo Cross features a different exterior look with more rugged bumpers and in addition to the standard trim of the City Life gets a rear-view parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto high beam, integrated Sat Nav, body-coloured door mirrors and is priced from £22,595 OTR.



If you are looking for a small city car in the coming year, one of these just might be for you.