Michelle O'Neill meets cross-community groups to discuss cost of living

VISIT: Michelle O'Neill at the Ashton Centre in the New Lodge

SINN Féin Vice-President Michelle O'Neill visited North Belfast this week to hear the concerns of a local community organisation about the rising cost of living.

The Mid-Ulster MLA visited the Ashton Centre in the New Lodge on Tuesday to speak to women from both sides of the community.

"I was really delighted to meet with women at the Ashton Centre to hear directly from them about the challenges the rising cost of living is placing on local families," she said.

"People need help now, there is no doubt about that and they need us to help them to get through these very tough times.

"The rising cost of living is bearing down on so many workers and families and they are worrying about how they are going to heat their homes and put food on the table.

"They also want hope that there will be help there for them during this challenging winter ahead.

"I want to provide that hope. I want to form an Executive that acts now to get money out the door and into the pockets of workers and families.

"As your First Minister, I am determined to continue to listen to all voices of all people, to listen to workers and families and do everything that I can to ensure you are supported through this most challenging of times."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín added: "I was delighted to have Michelle O'Neill in North Belfast today meeting with the Shankill Women’s Centre and Ashton Centre in the New Lodge.

"We discussed the pressure that the rising cost of living is placing on families.

"We need to see an Executive formed now, to put money in the pockets of workers and families who are struggling."