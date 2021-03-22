MINDFUL MOMENT: In speech, don't shoot from the hip

Mindful awareness is about learning to pay attention, in the present moment, without judgement.



It’s like training a muscle – training attention, to be where you want it to be. One of the benefits that we discover, through our mindfulness practice, is best described as mindfulness of speech.



We are able to place our attention on our speech.

We begin to take notice, of the importance of what we say, we notice, the impact and the power that our speech has on ourselves and others.



What arises through our daily practice is the following acronym, T.H.I.N.K.



T, is what we say true?

H, is it helpful?

I, is it inspiring?

N, is it necessary?

K, is it kind?



Through this filter, we are enable to apply T.H.I.N.K , to our external and internal dialogue. I've often said, that if I was walking down Royal Avenue and someone was walking behind me, telling me the things that I tell myself.



I'd phone for the police and get them arrested.



Through the practice of mindfulness of speech, our internal dialogue becomes softer, gentler, kinder towards ourselves and others.

We begin to notice, what we say and I don't know about you but it's a bit like sending an email without checking – oooops it's already gone and then guess what?

I've got to eat my words.



One of the benefits of our daily mindfulness practice is the healthy communication skills that we develop towards ourselves and of course others.



Remember most of all, that this is a practice. What I would like for us to do, for this week, myself included, is to observe our speech.



Give ourselves time to breathe, to filter what we are going to say through the sieve of, T.H.I.N.K.



Last, we accept the fact that no one is a perfect communicator. You’re always going to leave something out, and that’s OK.



You have to give conversations room to breathe, without continually judging yourself as to whether you’re speaking truly! Communicating is repairing.



As long as you come with basic sincerity and goodwill, your words will weave and mend a tapestry of truth in all your relationships.



Have a wonderful week and may our words be healing to ourselves and others.