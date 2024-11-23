Minister Murphy takes in educational institutions during West Belfast visit

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has visited two West Belfast educational institutions to learn more about what they do and how his department can work with them.

The Minister visited Gaelchursaí in the Cultúrlann and St Mary's University College on the Falls Road.

Speaking about his visit to Gaelchursaí Mr Murphy said: "Gaelcursaí provide training courses for young people through the medium of Irish and we were visiting to see what they do and to ensure that they are properly linked in to apprenticeship schemes and so it was kind of an introductory visit and it was very useful.

"They do brilliant work with young people in harder to reach communities and people who fall between the cracks and particularly given in that space between the medium of the Irish language where a lot of kids have come through the Gaelscoileanna and Coláiste Feirste they feel very comfortable coming into that space and continuing on some form of training and education.

Principal Peter Finn shows Conor Murphy plans for the university college

"So it was very encouraging and uplifting seeing what they are doing and of course we continue to try and support them."

Minister Murphy said he was also delighted to meet with St Mary's University College Principal Peter Finn.



"The college is absolutely embedment in the community in West Belfast and are very much part of the fabric of the community in West Belfast, so it was the first of a discussion that’s going to continue with them about the college itself and how we can support them in doing what they do."