MLA calls for independent investigation into living conditions faced by asylum seekers

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called for an independent investigation to be held into the living conditions asylum seekers are facing.

The West Belfast MLA has spoken out after being denied access to a hotel where asylum seekers are residing for extended periods of time.

Last month, saw the launch of a detailed human rights report into the conditions facing asylum seekers living in contingency accommodation by Human Rights NGO Participation and the Practice of Rights (PPR). Over 150 residents across various settings collated photographic evidence and personal testimonies regarding their experiences of human rights failings relating to health, education, conditions, children, food, services and others.

“Human rights campaigners have raised the alarm about the abhorrent conditions asylum seekers face in these privately-run facilities,” the MLA stated.

Last week we met with a number of Asylum seekers over serious issues they have raised about their stay in a Belfast hotel.



We tried to have a meeting with the Hotel management after toaddress some of these issues but were denied this. pic.twitter.com/omLSyP5FyQ — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) November 8, 2022

“I have heard harrowing testimony about overcrowding, the denial of healthcare, and even a lack of adequate food at these facilities.

“Residents are denied visitors and shut off from outside support, compounding their sense of isolation.

“The severity of these reports necessitates urgent investigation. I would call on the Public Services Ombudsman, the Human Rights Commissioner and Children’s Commissioner to step in.

“Both the Home Office and the private firms behind these facilities must be held to account.”

Mr Carroll further criticised the Home Office for prohibiting asylum seekers from working and who receive only £8 a week whilst living in hostel or hotel accommodation in the North.

“The Tory government needs to end this hostile environment policy, which humiliates and demonises asylum seekers,” he said.

“I commend the work of local community organisations and campaigners, who are supporting asylum seekers and fighting to overcome this racist policy. I fully support their calls to lift the working ban.”