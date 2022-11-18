MLA Órlaithí shares joy after son is born seven weeks premature

A WEST Belfast MLA has thanked health care professionals in both the Royal and Craigavon hospital after giving birth – seven weeks before her due date.

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn gave birth to her son on Tuesday night and has since taken to social media to share her gratitude and joy.

On World Prematurity Day, Órlaithí’s “determined little fighter” was strong enough to be removed from his incubator in the neo natal intensive care ward.

In a post on Facebook, the MLA wrote: “He made his mummy the happiest girl in the world. I cannot describe the love and emotions I am feeling.

“Baby Torin Gino Gillen, you have changed mummy and daddy’s lives. We love you.”

Our precious son arrived into the world on Tuesday night 7 weeks early. 2day #WorldPrematurityDay2022 our determined little fighter was strong enough 2 come out of his incubator in the intensive care ward in Craigavon hospital, I can’t thank the maternity & neo natal teams enough pic.twitter.com/XWNASPKj2s — Órlaithí Flynn (@OrlaithiF_MLA) November 17, 2022

The Sinn Féin MLA previously shared her success with IVF treatment after having difficulties in conceiving.

In a social media post, Órlaithí shared her personal story so that it may give “at least one person a small bit of hope or comfort who might be on a similar journey.”