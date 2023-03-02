MLA Sheehan's praise for Dáithí's family

A WEST Belfast MLA has praised the family of six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann.

From June 1 all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out of the scheme or are in an excluded group.

The campaign to change the organ donation law in the North was spearheaded by the family of the Ballymurphy boy, who is awaiting a heart transplant.

Dáithí’s Law was passed at Westminster last week after being stalled at Stormont due to the DUP’s boycott of the local power-sharing arrangements over their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Back in 2020 Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan introduced a Private Member’s Bill in Stormont in support of a soft opt-out organ donation scheme.

“I met the family a number of years ago at the outset of their campaign”, said Mr Sheehan. “I was more than happy to get involved.

“Daithí attended the same school as my two daughters. I remember the first day Máirtín and Seph arrived in with Daithí for his first day in the naíscoil. They were so happy because they thought they would never see that day, his first day in the school, so they were absolutely delighted and you could see it on their faces”.

Looking back at the stalemate that led to the Westminster intervention, Sheehan said the DUP need to return to the Assembly.

“It’s better us, as local political representatives dealing with local issues rather than depending on somebody from London jetting in for a day or two a week to try and deal with them.”