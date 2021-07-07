SOUTH BELFAST: Mobile vaccination clinic opens at Queen’s

A NEW walk-in mobile vaccination clinic has opened at Queen's University in South Belfast.

The service in Whitla Hall will run from Wednesday (July 9) to Saturday (July 10) inclusive from 10am to 6pm.

🚶 Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic 🚶



The Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic is coming to:

Whitla Hall, Queen's University Belfast🕍

Wed 7th - Sat 10th July

10am - 6pm



First doses of the Pfizer vaccine available to all NI residents. No appointment necessary. Just bring your ID! pic.twitter.com/KyTt7I80sB — Belfast Trust (@BelfastTrust) July 6, 2021

It will be open to all adults who have not yet received a first dose of any vaccine.

No appointment is required but anyone who attends needs to bring photographic ID and proof of residency in the North.

The mobile clinic will administer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and anyone getting vaccinated this week will get their second dose in six weeks' time.

The Belfast Trust are urging any adult aged 18 and over who has not yet had their first vaccine to come to Whitla Hall, 'Grab a Jab', and do their bit to keep everyone safe.

"For those unable to attend our mobile vaccination clinics we have vaccination slots available at the Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccine Centre which can be booked online here," said a Trust spokesperson.