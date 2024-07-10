More Catholics than Protestants in the workforce for first time

NEW STATS: The 33rd Fair Employment Monitoring Report was published by the Equality Commission

THERE are more Catholics than Protestants in the workforce for the first time, a new report has shown.

The 33rd Fair Employment Monitoring Report has been published by the Equality Commission and is based on data provided by private and public sector employers based on their workforces in 2022.

For the first time since monitoring began, the share of the total monitored workforce from members of the Catholic community (50.1 per cent) was greater than that of members of the Protestant community (49.9 per cent), reflecting a trend whereby Catholics represent a majority of those available for work.

The figures marks an end to the long-established trend of members of the Protestant community accounting for a greater share of the total monitored workforce and continues the trend of an increasing share from members of the Catholic community.

In the same period, the female share of the monitored workforce increased by 0.1 pp from the previous year (52.5%).

Geraldine McGahey, Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission said: “The latest monitoring report provides a valuable snapshot of the Northern Ireland workforce and shows the progress that has been made in relation to fair employment here. We thank the employers who compile details of their workforce annually.

More hard evidence of the changing demographics and complexion of where we live https://t.co/fCfytia7Mn — Andrée Murphy (@andreemurphy) July 10, 2024

"The Equality Commission is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and we have seen notable change in Northern Ireland over this time.

"The fair employment protections have been instrumental in driving this change. Although fair participation has not been achieved in all workplaces, we continue to encourage and support employers across Northern Ireland to continue their efforts to make this a reality.

"Many people from other countries have come to work and make a new life in Northern Ireland. The extension of monitoring requirements to include nationality and ethnic origin would allow employers to refine their assessments of fair participation by community background in their organisations.

"It is a chance to strengthen and enhance the laws that have worked so well to make our workplaces less divided, more inclusive, and more accepting of difference.”