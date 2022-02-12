Health Crisis: More struggling with mental health since the pandemic

A LOCAL mental health campaigner says that her charity has become ‘inundated’ with parents and their children struggling with the effects of the pandemic. It comes after Parenting NI published its third Big Parenting Survey into the effects of lockdown over the previous two years.

Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity, said the results from Parenting NI’s survey back up what her organisation has faced on the ground during the last two years.

The survey found the effect of the lockdowns over the previous two years has left many parents feeling bereft and struggling. The results also found that across the North, 87% of parents stated they did not get enough support to cope with the pressures of raising children. Over half of respondents, 57%, said they felt more worried than hopeful when it came to thinking about the future.



The starkest finding was that just over one-third of respondents believed they currently had good levels of emotional and mental health. Thirty-two stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a large negative impact on their emotional and mental health. One in five parents also stated that they currently have very low levels of mental and emotional health.

Renee said PIPS had become ‘inundated’ with clients since the beginning of the pandemic, with many parents expressing concerns which have been highlighted by Parenting NI’s study.

Throughout #ChildrensMentalHealth week we will be sharing some Top Tips on how to talk and engage with your child about their own mental health & sometimes the first step can just be making yourself available 💜 pic.twitter.com/46u6uEUjD3 — Parenting NI (@ParentingNI) February 7, 2022

“Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, PIPS Charity has been inundated with clients seeking help and support not only as parents, but also for their children," Renee said: "Up to March 2021 PIPS had 11,235 client sessions, of which 1,078 were for children. This year we are seeing a similar trend and fully expect to exceed last year’s requests for counselling. So much so, that we set up a Child and Youth Counselling service in the middle of the pandemic specifically to address the demand that we were experiencing.”



The PIPS Director stated that whilst the study has shown worrying findings, the positives to be taken from the report are that more people are coming forward to seek help for any mental health issues they may be facing. She added that a rise in the number of people seeking help also means a rise in the number of people who are able to be treated.



“I see this as a positive sign that parents and children are recognising they need help and are reaching out, however it is also an indication that there is not enough resources to assist the ever-increasing numbers especially with the current huge pressure on the health service. I would urge the Government to better support the charitable sector which has been working continuously and silently to assist those in need of mental health support. Last year we saved health service waiting lists by helping those 11,235 clients who needed counselling, if we weren’t here they would otherwise have had to avail of the health service sector, when they are already at full capacity.”



Also reflecting on the results from the survey, Siobhan O’Neill, Northern Ireland Mental Health Champion, said: “The Big Parenting Survey highlights the difficulties that parents across Northern Ireland face and the high proportions of parents who are struggling with their own mental health. It emphasises the links between parental and child mental health, with many of the stressors that parents face being connected to the difficulties encountered by their children.

"It is concerning that modern day parenting is so often experienced as overwhelming and exhausting, particularly for women, whose experience during the pandemic has also been worse. I would urge parents to prioritise their own self-care, for their own wellbeing, and also so that they can be in a position to support their children.”



If you or anyone you know are experiencing any mental health distress and would like someone to speak to, please contact:



Samaritans on 116 123



Lifeline on 0808 808 8000



PIPS on 028 9080 5850







