Mother’s house attacked a week after her car is smashed up

ENOUGH: Marcia Cosgrove in her car after it was attacked

THE home of a North Belfast mother has been attacked, just a week after her car was smashed up.

Marcia Cosgrove, of Parkside Gardens, just off the Limestone Road says she has been subject to intimidation after a number of incidents since moving in four years ago.

Her car was attacked in the early hours of last Wednesday morning (November 4) with CCTV footage capturing a male using a hammer to smash the side windows of the vehicle.

On Thursday night, Marcia was in the house with her two young children, aged 12 and 13 when her windows were smashed, with the attack captured on her own CCTV.

She has now been forced to live in a hotel for the weekend, with police carrying out forensics at the house.

“It was around about 7.30pm and I was watching TV,” she explained.

“The next thing I heard the crashes and the bangs of the windows being smashed. I phoned the police straight away.

“My children were screaming and ran into the bathroom and locked the door.

“My CCTV shows three males with big concrete slabs and hammers come up to my house and attack it.

“They also tried to break the lock of the front door. If they had have got in, there could have been casualties.

“This is an escalation. Only last week, my car was attacked. It was only fixed and I am glad it was not parked in the street.”

Marcia does not know when the intimidation will end because she believes someone is after her house.

“We have been living here around four years. It was a new build and I have put a lot of money into the house myself including a wet room for my son, who suffers from autism,” Marcia told the North Belfast News this week.

“I had only moved in and I had people coming to ask me to swap houses. I am in no doubt that people want this house.

“The intimidation started with people parking outside my door. I was forced to park my car out of the street altogether.

“My son and daughter have also been subject to abuse and my son was also attacked. It was logged by police.

“After that, I decided to take my kids out of the street at the weekends to my parents as much as possible. I also had CCTV installed.

“At the start of lockdown, there was a real escalation in anti-social behaviour outside the house with people drinking and taking drugs.”

Speaking about the car attack, Marcia says it was a “horrific and horrifying” to watch from her window.

“My car was smashed to pieces at around 3am last Wednesday morning.

“I was powerless and had to watch it from my own window. It was a horrific and horrifying experience and I wouldn’t wish anyone to have to go through that.

“I have been left without a car now. When I do get it fixed, will it be safe to park it outside my home again?”

Marcia says the attack on her car could force her to move out for the health and safety of herself and her children.

“The police have really done nothing for me apart from log some of the incidents. I believe there are third parties involved coming into the area and intimidating me.

“I am getting no sleep at all. I am living in fear in my own home.

“I am worried about my kids as well. They are too scared to go out on their own.

“I am now at the stage were I am thinking of moving out. I don’t think I can mentally cope with it anymore. This is no way to be living.

“I felt I had no choice but to speak up about what is happening to me. It is like a witch-hunt campaign.

“I feel numb.”

Police are investigating both incidents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of criminal damage in the Parkside Gardens area of Belfast on Thursday 12th November.

“At approximately 7.30pm, three males were seen smashing the front windows of a premises, including the glass of the front door, while the resident was at home. No further damage was caused and enquiries into the incident are still ongoing.”

Police are also investigating after a car was damaged in Parkside Gardens.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Both the driver side and passenger side windows of the vehicle were smashed and an attempt was also made to break the windscreen during the early hours of Wednesday 4 November.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 121 04/11/20.”