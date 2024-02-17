Week of Palestinian solidarity wraps up with fundraising walk

GAZA: Mothers Against Genocide organised a car cavalcade to highlight what is going on in the besieged Palestinian city of Rafah

MOTHERS Against Genocide – a grassroots Palestinian solidarity organisation which came together following the Israeli onslaught on Palestine – are wrapping up a week of events designed to highlight the ongoing violence.

Beginning the week, the group organised a large car cavalcade on Monday which drove through Belfast draped in Palestinian flags and symbols; this was followed by several days of protests, to finish with a large fundraising walk this Saturday and the hosting of Palestinians in local homes on Sunday.

PROTEST: Mothers Against Genocide at the car cavalcade demonstration on Monday

Fionnuala Nic Thom from Mothers Against Genocide said: “We’re a grassroots Palestinian solidarity group made up of mothers, aunties, sisters and brothers who feel called to speak up on behalf of the Palestinian cause. We’re just absolutely appalled by the scenes we’re continuing to see coming out of Gaza and now in particular the attack on Rafah.

“Rafah was meant to be the last safe space and there’s currently 1.4 million people in Rafah living in tents. Their hospitals, mosques, schools and now even their tents are being bombed. People there are sick, tired, homeless and hungry and the mainstream media are continuing with a media blackout and we just feel a need to come out and protest in any we can.

“We want to highlight what’s happening in general in Palestine and what’s happening now in Rafah as we speak. We can’t abandon the Palestinian people now and if we do there won’t be anymore Palestinians left in Gaza.

“Ourselves and several other Palestinian solidarity groups in Belfast have organised actions all week as we want all eyes on Rafah this week."

A beautiful Irish Arabic song and act of solidarity by mothers against genocide. Check out the full vid on their instagram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3t7m0pyZ8D — Sabeena 🇵🇸 (@pocobookreader) January 14, 2024

Fionnuala continued: “On Monday we had the car cavalcade protest, we also organised a protest outside the NIO office on Tuesday. On Wednesday we projected messages across buildings in Belfast such as City Hall and Queen’s University. On Thursday we had a roadside rally outside the Royal Victoria Hospital and a protest outside the NIO, again at night, organised by IPSC.

“This weekend we are part of the fundraiser family walk which leaves Falls Park and heads to the PD. We want to celebrate Palestine and it’s a way for families to come out and show their support. On Sunday Mothers Against Genocide will be hosting a number of Palestinian families and we will be inviting them over to break bread so they can talk to us about how they’re feeling and to hear their voices and let them speak about what is happening.”

This weekend's fundraising walk will leave Falls Park at 11am and make its way to the PD in Andersonstown.