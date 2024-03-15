Start of roadworks in Springfield estate is welcomed

AT LAST: Junior First Minister Aisling Reilly MLA, Cllr Micheal Donnelly and Colum McLaughlin from DfI on Mount Alverno where the work is commencing this week

AFTER years of campaigning, residents living in Mount Alverno off the Springfield Road have welcomed the start of resurfacing work this week.

The roads in the street are finally being resurfaced as part of a Department for Infrastructure scheme.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Micheal Donnelly said: “It might not seem like a lot but for the 19 householders who live in Mount Alverno and for their families and friends who visit, the roads have been atrocious for years.

"For years we have been campaigning for this section of road to be resurfaced and I’m glad to announce that works will start this week. Things like this don’t happen by chance and is down to always listening to local residents and lobbying on their behalf.

"I'm delighted to tell residents this has been achieved.”

Works are expected to last for three to five days and will cause minimal disruption while ongoing.