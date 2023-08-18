MOVIES AND STREAMING: DC brings a Latino bravado to latest offering

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle may be a lesser-known superhero, but this latest addition to the cinematic DC Extended Universe promises audiences an uplifting and heartfelt adventure, with plenty of action and an abundance of familial heart and soul.

Simmering with a fiercely proud Latino attitude and identity, director Angel Manuel Soto gives this rather ordinary origins tale a sprinkle of upbeat charm and boisterous bravado that plays to the famous South American ‘gaudium vitae’ and its strong family relationships.

Yes, Blue Beetle may be one hero, but his closeknit family have his back every step of the way in this highly enjoyable superhero flick.

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña steps into the limelight here, playing Jaime Reyes, a college graduate who returns home to the loving embrace of his family after his studies. Readjusting to life back with his entire family brood is bit intense, but Jaime is going to need all the help he can get when he unwittingly inherits a long-lost alien relic known as the Scarab.

With the Scarab choosing Jaime to be its host, it covers his body in an amazing armour suit with more nifty tricks and explosive gadgets than Iron-Man, but draws the attention of ruthless businesswoman Victoria Kord who will stop at nothing to strip the Scarab from Jaime’s cold, dead hands.

Like DC’s Shazam! Blue Beetle exudes a positive energy and infectious charm that make it hard not to enjoy. The action is slick, the script is peppered with witty and flamboyant dialogue that’s delivered with aplomb by the largely Hispanic cast.

It’s a joy from one scene to the next, and leaves us with the tantalising possibility of more Blue Beetle adventures to come.

If you’re a DC fan, or just enjoy superhero flicks in any guise, then Blue Beetle will prove a treat this weekend.



Strays

A bawdy, foul-mouthed comedy that sees loveable pooches voiced by top Hollywood talent, Strays plays out like a weird X-rated mashup of classic doggie flicks like Homeward Bound, but spliced with the expletive-strewn vulgarity of Seth MacFarlane’s Ted.

Yep, this is one cute, doggy tale that’s most definitely not for the kids.

DON'T EXPECT MUCH: Adult comedy Strays soon struggles to hold the attention, despite A-list voice talent

Starring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, Strays tells the tale of adorably sweet and innocent terrier Reggie who is purposely abandoned on the streets by his mean-spirited owner, Doug. Sadly, Reggie believes that Doug would never leave him on purpose, and sets out to find his neglectful owner.

But, when Reggie crosses paths with the streetwise stray Bug, he’s given the chance to embrace the unbounded freedom that comes with suddenly being a stray. Rude, crude and not for the easily offended, Strays is a naughty comedy that, to be honest, gets a little boring once the novelty of the swearing canines wears off, and doesn’t really have much more to offer.

Keep your expectations low with this one!