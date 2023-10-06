MOVIES AND STREAMING: Introducing computer nerds with a vision

BLACKBERRY: If you're after a gripping and intense drama with a solid story and great performances – look no further

BlackBerry

At first glance, a movie about the founding of a dated mobile device may sound as thrilling as an afternoon's slipper shopping with your elderly and incredibly indecisive parents, but hear me out.

BlackBerry is much, much more than the sum of its parts. This is a remarkable story with humble origins, involving inexperienced computer nerds with a vision so bright and promising, it's only a matter of time before the brains of this particular operation are devoured by the corporate sharks in suits.

And that's it in a nutshell. It's rags to riches, it’s a rise and fall morality tale, and it's absolutely gripping from start to finish.

Written and directed by Matt Johnson, we're introduced to Doug Fregin, a talented engineer who, along with his business partner Mike, want to develop a hand-held mobile device that doubles as a personal computer.

Establishing Research In Motion, they develop the concept behind the device, but need help with getting their vision off the ground and ready for market. Taking their idea to hard-nosed businessman Jim Balsillie, it's not long before the three men cut a deal and quickly go about changing the communications landscape forever. Like David Fincher's The Social Network, BlackBerry is a complex tale inhabited by complex characters. At times brutally intense, and also ridiculously funny, it’s a tac-sharp satire that heralds the brilliance of the ground-breaking work behind the Blackberry's technological innovation, whilst spinning us up in a web of lies, deceit, greed and broken promises.

If you're after a gripping and intense drama with a solid story and great performances – look no further!

Amazon Prime Video

Totally Killer

With Halloween fast approaching, we'll not be left wanting when it comes to the selection of horror movies at our disposal over the coming weeks. If eighties slasher flicks are your thing, then Totally Killer is sure to delight all the old-school horror aficionados out there.

From the celebrated Blumhouse studios, known for delivering A-grade thrillers, Totally Killer tells the story of teenager Jamie, a girl who isn't a fan of Halloween seeing as her mum has become forever haunted by a brutal series of murders when she was in High School in the eighties.

While Jamie's mum narrowly escaped with her life, unfortunately her best friends were butchered by a knife-wielding maniac.

But on this fateful Halloween night, Jamie herself is attacked by a mysterious stranger and instead of meeting her maker, she is transported back to 1983 to the day of the notorious attacks that had such a profound affect on her mother.

Kitsch, OTT and with a slick Stranger Things vibe, give this a go if you're in the mood for some retro-inspired thrills.

Disney+

Mickey & Friends

Trick or Treats

One for the toddlers in the family, our friends at the House of Mouse certainly know how to celebrate Halloween and this delightful little stop-motion mini-movie is sure to charm all the little'uns at this very spooky time of year. The action here see best pals Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy fall victim to a witch's spell when trick or treating on Halloween night.

Light, bright and actually quite funny, even the adults in the family will get a chuckle or two out of this one.