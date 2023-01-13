MOVIES AND STREAMING: Super cast a boost for a feel-good jaunt

CINEMA

A Man Called Otto

Tom Hanks slips into grumpy old man mode in this harmless feel-good jaunt that sees Hanks play Otto, a man set very much in his ways. Having lost his wife and now living alone, Otto seems to exist only to annoy and frustrate his neighbours. But Otto's life changes for the better when a young family moves in next door and, unwilling to put up with or accept Otto's one-track grouchiness, his new neighbours invite the befuddled old bloke into their lives and, in turn, give new meaning to his. A gentle and well-meaning drama with a great cast, A Man Called Otto is sure to put a smile on your face.



M3GAN

There's nothing creepier than a cursed doll. You only have to think of Chucky from the Child's Play movies or The Conjuring's Annabelle to feel the instant spine-tingles. M3GAN puts an interesting sci-fi slant on the tried and tested demonic dolly horror, offering us a vision of a future where artificial intelligence has changed the way humanity lives with and interacts with technology. Gemma is one of the world's top roboticists and has created M3GAN, a super-intelligent android companion. When a family tragedy occurs, Gemma is entrusted with looking after her eight-year-old niece Cady, and takes the opportunity to test M3GAN's capabilities with her new live test subject. Things are rosy, until M3GAN begins to become a little too over-protective with Cady. With great special effects and OTT gore, M3GAN is sure to entertain all the horror fans out there.



Empire of Light

Directed by Sam Mendes and boasting a stellar cast, including the excellent Olivia Coleman, Colin Firth and Toby Jones, Empire of Light is Mendes's love letter to the magic and wonderment of cinema. Set in the eighties, the action follows Hilary, manager of a beautifully old-school picture house in the seaside town of Margate. Hilary's love of the cinema is infectious, and it is through her rose-tinted eyes that life in this small seaside town takes on the might and majesty of the big screen.



NETFLIX

Dog Gone

An adaptation of Pauls Toutonghi's popular novel based on real-life events, Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold star as a father and son who embark on a mission into the wilds of the Appalachian Trail in search on their beloved pet pooch who has done a runner from the family home. If you're a fan of soppy doggy tails (sorry about that), this one is most definitely for you.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Rig

The brilliant Iain Glen and Martin Compston star in this supernatural thriller that follows an unfortunate crew of an oil rig located off the coast of Scotland. Having completed their rota, the crew is ready to return home, but when a deep and thick fog descends on the entire rig, they have to sit tight and wait for the weather to improve before they can leave. But it’s not long before strange things begin to happen, and it soon becomes apparent there's something more sinister going on.

