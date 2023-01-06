MOVIES AND STREAMING: Feast of film in store for cinema fans this year

THE vice-like grip of the Covid-19 pandemic seems but a distant memory as we embrace the promise of a new year and the local multiplexes are looking forward to much busier times as studios wrap up and finish work on a raft of projects delayed by that nasty little Coronavirus.

New releases were thin on the ground in 2022, but famished film fans everywhere are prepared for a veritable feast in 2023 with the assurance that every possible genre and cinematic palate will be catered for in the year ahead.

Superheroes

Whether you're a dedicated devotee of DC Comics or just mad about Marvel, it's safe to say that 2023 is going to expand on whatever cinematic universe you've been inhabiting. Ant-Man and the Wasp make glorious returns to the screen with Quantumania in February, while the playfully unconventional Shazam invokes the Fury of the Gods in March. James Gunn returns to direct the much-anticipated third volume of the Guardians Of The Galaxy saga in May, while in June we're set for another web-slinging trip across the Spider-Verse. If that wasn't enough, there's also a standalone Flash flick and Captain Marvel follow-up, both scheduled for summer releases.

Animation

It's been a long time in the making but the wait is very nearly over. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has popcorn and family-friendly hit written all over it. Boasting the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy (to name a few), 2023 looks set to be Mario's year and, with an Easter release date, this one is sure to be a box office smash. Oh, and we're also going to be treated to more music and miniature mayhem later in the year with Trolls 3 scheduled for a November release.

Horror

If getting the bejesus scared out of you is more your thing, then there are a few spooky offerings on the cards this year. Insidious: Fear of the Dark will provide some summer chills in July, while ski-slope-nosed ghoul The Nun makes a return with a sequel in late September. Also, Jigsaw fans will shriek in delight with the release of the sure-to-be-bloody-and-disgusting Saw X in October.

Prequels and sequels

Taking inspiration from greater source material, there are quite a few prequels lined up for the year ahead. We're set for a double helping of Count Dracula backstories with Nicolas Cage playing the Count's faithful manservant Renfield, followed by Last Voyage of the Demeter, which tells the tale of the fateful ship and crew on their doomed voyage to London with Vlad the Impaler on board. Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds and Snakes is due for a November release, while Wonka will round off the year in December by telling the story of a young Willy Wonka and how he discovered the Oompa-Loompas. Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green offers yet another sequel to The Exorcist just in time for the trick-or-treat season, while those of you who enjoyed Ghostbusters Afterlife will be thrilled to learn the sequel is set for release just before Christmas 2023. And it would be just plain rude to forget about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which promises the kind of action and adventure that made the original series a hit.

Remakes

Films due for a brave new interpretation include a much-heralded remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey fabulously cast as Ariel, while it's hoped the upcoming Salem's Lot remake follows the form of IT and does justice to the Stephen King classic.