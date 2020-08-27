MP Maskey meets Education Minister to discuss new build at All Saints College

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has met with Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss plans for a new build All Saints College on the Glen Road.



Mr Weir was at the school on Wednesday, just hours after recommending that pupils and staff at post-primaries wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas when they return to school next Monday. The DUP man met with senior staff at the school during his visit.



Mr Maskey welcomed the visit.

“This afternoon I led a delegation consisting of Alex Maskey MLA and Cllr Ronan McLaughlin which met with Education Minister Peter Weir to discuss the All Saints College project.



“The Education Minister recently committed to funding a new build for the school as part of the Major Capital Build programme.



“I welcome the commitment by the minister today that he will play an active role in assisting with finding a location for the new build and providing the neccesary financial support.

Had a productive meeting with @peterweirmla & @AlexMaskeySF @RonanMcL93 at @SaintsCollege re Education Dept support for a new school building. Commitment from minister assured to identify site and financial support to build. The hard work continues to make this a reality. pic.twitter.com/64d2AovHfi — Paul Maskey (@PaulMaskeyMP) August 26, 2020

“Sinn Féin will continue to work with the College, Department and the Minister on this vital project.



“Our local community and pupils deserve to be educated in first-class, modern and state of the art schools.



"The school staff and pupils have worked tirelessly to get to this point and have to be congratulated on their commitment and dedication."