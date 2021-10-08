Mullaghglass stench: Councils urged not to extend landfill contracts

SINN Féin councillor Danny Baker has called on Belfast City Council to write to Arc21 and the other councils across the North to reiterate their position that there should be no extension to the use of Mullaghglass landfill beyond January 2022.



Cllr Baker said Arc21's contract for waste going into Mullaghglass landfill ends at the end of the year. Arc21 is the local government body that is tasked with coordination of waste management and recycling services in Antrim and Down.

"We know how much this has impacted on our community but the reality is that at least we had a timeframe to work towards in terms of its closure," he said.



“When we conducted a site visit with Alpha Resource Management they told us that they won’t be taking any more waste from January 2022 and that if there were any odours coming from their site then we could expect to see a reduction in them following this.



“From their perspective they told us that they were working towards closure by October 2022. Our big concern is what other councils will do with the Arc21 contract coming to an end.



“In Belfast City Council we are looking to extend our contract with Biffa where the waste has to be treated before going into landfill. If there is to be any extension to the use of Mullaghglass by any council area then it will have a detrimental impact on the community."



At this week’s Council meeting Cllr Baker proposed that Belfast City Council write to the other councils and Arc21 to reiterate their position and said that there is a danger that contracts could be extended.



“We have seen it reported in the press recently that Lisburn City Council are projecting that a change of faciliites will cost them in the region of £100,000. Lisburn councillors now have a big decision and if they recommend extending the contract with Mullaghglass for at least another six months then that will bring us into a whole new year of odours," he added.



“If they do that then it could only get worse for residents. If any council extends their contract with the Mullaghglass landfill then it will be entirely in bad faith and a hammer blow to the community in Colin and Lisburn North.”



We approached Alpha Resource Management to ask if they will be accepting any offers to extend contracts at the Mullaghglass site beyond January 2022 but a response had not been received.