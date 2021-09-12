Independent probe call into Mullaghglass stink

Cllr Daniel Baker (left) discussed the odour engulfing the Colin area with a member of the Council environment team

A COLIN councillor has called for an independent investigation into the handling of a foul stench emanating from Mullaghglass Landfill.

Residents in the Colin and Lisburn areas have been plagued by malodour emanating from the site for around two years.

Sinn Féin Councillor Daniel Baker has now called for an independent investigation of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency's (NIEA) regulation of the site.

The landfill has been the subject of hundreds of complaints, protests, and two separate legal challenges by residents.

In June, High Court Judicial Review proceedings were issued to ensure that steps are taken by the NIEA and the Lisburn & Castlereagh Council to address and eradicate the odour.

A month previous, Belfast City Council had served a Section 65 Abatement Notice on Alpha Resource Management, who own the site, forcing them to take action.

In August, Belfast City Council were themselves faced with a legal challenge for alleged inaction over the site.

On Tuesday, Cllr Baker hosted the Council's environmental team to discuss a number of odours that are impacting the area.

Following the meeting, Cllr Baker said the NIEA's handling of the Mullaghglass should be subject to an "independent review".

"The correspondence that the NIEA are giving residents around Mullaghglass is not satisfactory," he said.

"They're almost saying that there are other sites and that the odour isn't invasive – it's insulting.

"If residents are having to make compalints, that means the site shouldn't be deemed compliant.

"Quite simply, the NIEA aren't doing enough."

He added: "They're telling us that these sites are in compliance, but if there's complaints then how can they be in compliance?"

"Its odour management plans are simply not good enough and they need to be reviewed. In my opinion we need an independent review into how the NIEA has handled Mullaghglass."

Cllr Baker said that the stench from Mullaghglass was the "dominant" odour that had engulfed the Colin area of late, but said residents had been impacted by smells from two other sites over the years.

**Email Addresses for complaining about the Mullaghglass Odour**



Private.Office@daera-ni.gov.uk



NIEAwastecomplaint@daera-ni.gov.uk



BlackM@belfastcity.gov.uk



WRU.Queries@daera-ni.gov.uk



Sally.Courtney@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk



private.office@health-ni.gov.uk — ⚠️☣ Shut Down Mullaghglass Landfill ☣⚠️ (@Mullaghglass123) May 2, 2021

In December 2018, Belfast City Council found that a smell was coming from the Montupet site in Dunmurry Industrial Estate. The Industrial Pollution and Radiochemical Inspectorate (IPRI) of the NIEA then requested a number of improvements at the Montupet site. Later, in 2019, an NIEA investigation into the odour coming from the Industrial Estate proved inconclusive.

In August 2020 another new odour was traced to Natural World Products site on the Glenside Road. The NIEA believed this was also the source of the stench coming from Mullaghglass. However, the odour on the Glenside Road was said to be caused by the site handling animal feed following a fire in Duncrue Industrial Estate at the time.

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) – which oversees the NIEA – and is awaiting a response.