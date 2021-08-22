Residents encouraged to send postcards to Poots over Mullaghglass stench

STAMP IT OUT: Cllr Michael Collins and Gerry Carroll MLA submit postcards calling for the closure of Mullaghglass

RESIDENTS whose lives have been affected by the foul stench emanating from Mullaghglass Landfill are being issued with free postcards and encouraged to write to the Environment Minister to call for the closure of the controversial site.

Spearheaded by People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins, the initiative will see residents in the Colin area receive a postcard addressed to Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Edwin Poots.

Locals, who have had to put up with emissions from the landfill, are being asked to fill in and send the postcard with their views.

It comes after People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll submitted hundreds of open letters from residents demanding the closure of the site.

In May, Belfast City Council had also served a Section 65 Abatement Notice on Alpha Resource Management, who own the site, forcing them to take action to address the odours.

Responding to the residents' letters, Mr Poots said that enforcement actions "may not be possible" due to steps being taken by the operator to address the stench.

He said the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is undertaking "daily odour monitoring in the area" to ensure compliance with government regulations.

"On site compliance I can advise that after three site inspections by NIEA during the month of February the gas management at Mullaghglass Landfill was brought back into compliance with effect from 23 February 2021 and remains in compliance following the most recent site inspection on 17 June 2021," he wrote.

The Minster said the site had updated its Odour Management Plan, but that foul odours "may be detected outside the boundary".

He added that "enforcement action may not be possible if there are no other practicable measures available which could further minimise the odour".

Cllr Michael Collins said residents are "furious" at the Minster's response, which he branded a "refusal" to tackle an "environmental hazard".

“The Minister’s own department found the Mullaghglass Landfill site to be in breach of pollution regulations on numerous occasions, but we have yet to see any tangible enforcement action," he said.

“People are still being plagued by this foul odour, so the current Odour Management Plan clearly isn’t working, and recent inspections are doing absolutely nothing to address the problem.

“Statutory agencies seem content to allow the site operators to continue to profit at the expense of the health and wellbeing of residents.

“The community has been steadfast in its opposition to the landfill and we’re asking them to keep up the pressure. We’ll be providing free postcards for residents to write directly to Edwin Poots to demand the closure of Mullaghglass.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll stated: “The Mullaghglass Landfill has been the subject of protests, legal action, and hundreds, if not thousands of complaints – all calling for the closure of the site. The department’s intransigence in the face of this simple and wholly justified demand is farcical.

“Residents are effectively being told that they must put up with this noxious odour for at least another year. It’s simply not good enough. The Minister needs to act immediately to close Mullaghglass.”