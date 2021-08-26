WATCH: Colin residents take their protest to Mullaghglass landfill site over stench complaints

RESIDENTS affected by the odour associated with the Mullaghglass landfill site have taken their protest to the gates of the dump in their continued calls for the site to be closed.



The protest, which coincided with the first anniversary of the site being deemed non-compliant with its permit, saw residents joined by local political representatives from Sinn Féin and People Before Profit.



Mairead Connolly from the Shut Down Mullaghglass Landfill campaign said she has no hope of a resolution coming any time soon.



“We are here today because unfortunately a year down the line we are still being tortured by the odour emanating from the site.



“We have engaged with the [environment] Minister, we have engaged with the Health Minister and we have engaged with various groups but nothing has been done yet and we are a year down the line.”



“My feeling from the beginning of last year when it was traced and regarded as non-compliant is that there has been a lot of stone-kicking up the road and that the only recourse we have is legal recourse but the reason why we are meeting like this is because we want to let Alpha know and let the Minister know that if the odour continues then we are not going away and are still going to exercise our right to protest.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker, who has been working on the issue from the beginning, said: “We are showing our solidarity with residents and keeping up the fight for clean air. It has been a long process and it has taken us nearly two years for even the NIEA to say that this site was causing problems for the people of the Colin area.



“Obviously there have been serious problems up here for the residents living in closer proximity to the site but certainly for us over the last number of years it has been a real putrid smell. It is impacting people’s health, their mental health and every day to day living.



“The odour is hard to describe unless you have experienced it but it is important for all of us to keep working together, keep the pressure on the NIEA as the regulator but also here for Alpha Resource Management to say we are not going anywhere and we will keep fighting for clean air.”

Standing with residents today at the Mullaghglass site calling for action.



We demand clean air!@Mullaghglass123 pic.twitter.com/H2HNWGPzfC — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) August 20, 2021

People Before Profit MLA, Gerry Carroll added: “I think that it is important to stand beside residents because obviously over the last number of years they have been affected by a bad smell that has been traced to this site.



“Alongside residents, we are calling for action and we believe that the Minister has been far too slow to take action against Alpha Resource Management and the site.



“Residents that I have been speaking to have been saying that right through Covid, at a time when they were at home most of the week, they have experienced this nuisance smell more than ever, so I think that it requires action on the part of the Minister.



“There have been thousands of complaints, there have been open letters, there have been petitions and a number of protests. The message to the Minister is to act and listen to the residents’ concerns.”

Residents of Mount Eagles and Lisburn demand clean air. @edwinpootsmla @nieaevents need to shutdown Mullaghglass landfill. A year on and still no action.@Mullaghglass123 #ShutdownMullaghglass#CleanAirNow pic.twitter.com/0IyEASwHsy — Friends of the Earth NI (@foe_ni) August 20, 2021

A spokesperson for the site operator, Alpha Resource Management said: “We work to the highest environmental and industry standards in operating and managing our site and we comply in full with the industry regulator NIEA, continually reviewing all aspects of its management and regulation with the relevant local councils.



“The site complies in full with its odour management plan and continues compliance with our environmental permit. This has been confirmed on numerous occasions by NIEA.”



A spokesperson for the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs added: "NIEA continue to regulate all facilities permitted under the Pollution Prevention Control (PPC) Regulations in line with the requirements of these regulations, the conditions of the respective authorisations and NIEA’s enforcement policy.

"On occasions, NIEA will contract third parties to undertake specific site monitoring and will continue to liaise closely with The Public Health Agency.

“The Minister has visited the site to meet with the operator and has also met with representatives of the local residents on a number of occasions to hear their concerns. Whilst the site is currently considered to be operating within the conditions of its permit, NIEA is continuing to undertake daily odour surveys in the area and has engaged a third party to undertake additional gas monitoring in order to more fully understand the extent of the odour levels and related complaints.

"NIEA are also supporting Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council who are carrying out investigations under their statutory powers and continuing to liaise closely with the PHA who following a recent joint site visit did not raise any physical health concerns.”



