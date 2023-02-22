Diseased trees cut down in the Market

MULTIPLE trees in the Market area of South Belfast have been felled after being diagnosed with disease.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said she was “shocked and disappointed” when she learned that the trees had been removed from a green space by the Housing Executive on East Bridge Street.

The trees were “much loved by the community”, the MLA added.

“Whilst I appreciate that the trees were diseased and needed to come down, this is another example of where a public body should have consulted with local residents and explained the situation before this drastic action was taken. People rightly feel an ownership of these green spaces in their communities and should expect to be informed when works are carried out.”

Ms Bradshaw welcomed the Housing Executive in taking action to replace the trees in this instance and hopes that “others follow this example".

"As it is, there are not enough green areas in our city centre, and we need to do more to protect urban trees and plant new ones,” she said.

The Housing Executive confirmed that the trees were diseased, however the exact cause is unknown until samples have been examined.

A spokesman from the Market Development Association (MDA) said: “Residents will have noted trees being removed along East Bridge Street and Cromac Square. The Housing Executive have informed us that the trees were all assessed and deemed badly damaged and showing signs of internal rot.”

The MDA confirmed that new trees are due to be planted in place of those cut down next week.