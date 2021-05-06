Mother fears for her children's safety due to on-street parking

A MOTHER who lost a child 23 years ago has said that she fears one of her children is going to be killed due to the way in which cars are being parked on her street.



Barbara Williams moved in to Mountview Drive, off the Belsize Road, in September and has said that the way in which cars are parked in the new estate is obstructing the view of the road and presents a hazard to children and pedestrians in the street.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News Barbara said: “With the way cars are parked I can’t see my kids when they are out playing on their bikes. My child or another child is going to be killed. It is just pure ignorance. I have had to call the police out on a number of occasions and they have been lovely but cars and vans are still being parked on the street.



“This is a new estate and there are still four houses waiting to be allocated. I fear of what it is going to be like when everyone moves in.



“I lost my daughter Jade Anne 23 years ago at ten months old and I don’t want to lose another child because someone is being ignorant in the way they are parking.

"Somebody is going to get knocked down. There are cars in here all the time and if people continue to park in the way they do, someone is going to get hurt.”