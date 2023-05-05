Naomh Éanna fun day this Sunday in memory of Seán Fox

FONDLY REMEMBERED: Séan Fox was murdered in 1993 by the UVF in his own home

NAOMH Éanna GAC are gearing up for a big weekend with their 30th anniversary fun day in memory of former club President Seán Fox, which will be held at their Hightown pitches on Sunday afternoon.

The St Enda's president was 72-years-old when he was tortured and murdered in his home by the UVF in 1993. The club themselves endured severe hardship during the troubles and have held an annual fun day event in memory of Seán and all club members who were killed during the conflict.

A club spokesperson said: "Séan was a native of the Whiterock area in West Belfast before he was sentenced to an internment order in 1939. He spent most of the Second World War in Derry and Crumlin Road prisons."

"Mr Fox was a proud Gaeilgoir, who wore his fáinne óir like a beacon, he was an intelligent man, who was held in the highest esteem in the local community. He lived his married life and raised his family in Glengormley during the 1960s. He was a previous secretary of the club, when he was murdered, alone, in his home in Harmin at the age of 72 by the UVF. Ar dheis Dé go rabid a anam."

This Sunday families will come together for the all-day event with bouncy castles, face-painting, a play bus and much more, between 3pm and 5pm.

Special guests will be attending and later that evening Naomh Éanna ladies will be taking on Ardoyne Kickhams on the pitch, as they look towards Division 2 promotion this season.

There will also be a live-stream at 1pm in the club, as Antrim take on Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship.

The club have asked for a £3 contribution for children to cover all the amazing activities on offer, so make sure you get down to Naomh Éanna for a fantastic fun-filled Sunday afternoon.