Sunak's National Service plans shot down by parties

A WEST Belfast Westminster candidate has hit out at plans by Rishi Sunak to introduce national service if re-elected as Prime Minister.

The Conservatives have pledged that, if they win the general election, 18-year-olds would be required to choose between a year-long military placement or to take part in community volunteering one weekend every month for a year.

The party has also suggested that incentives for young people to take up 30,000 military places could include highlighting national service on UCAS applications for university and urging employers to favour those who complete the placement.

Reacting to the proposal, Gerry Carroll who is standing in West Belfast in the forthcoming election for People Before Profit said: “The Tories want to swell the ranks of Britain’s military while beating the drum of war.

“They want to condemn future generations to military service, violence and death. These plans must be resisted.

“Sunak and his ilk have been talking about implementing some form of conscription for a while. However, proposals for national service were strategically announced in a bid to whip up nationalist fervour and stave off electoral losses.

“It is not politicians who serve in the wars they create. It is ordinary people who will pay the price.

“Across these islands we need to grow the anti-war movement to demand peace.”

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “This is indicative of a desperate British Tory party which is completely out of touch.”