WATCH: Nemos Finaghy giving back during Coronavirus crisis

This year has been difficult for many businesses but despite this Nemos Finaghy have never stopped putting their community first.

During the first lockdown in March 2020, Joe Morgan owner of Nemos Finaghy used the power of social media to help persuade people to donate to local food banks by posting a photo captioned "Nemos are helping with food banks in Belfast, are you? Donate at your local shop or your nearest food bank.”

Recently, Nemos have done some amazing giveaways on their Facebook page @Nemos Finaghy to treat the people of their community. Nemos hosted a competition to win a family deal once a month for one year. This amazing prize included 2 X 12’ pizzas, 12’ cheesy garlic bread, 6 onion rings, 4 spicy chicken wings, 2 chips, 3 dips and 3 milkshakes. One-week later Nemos hosted another giveaway, a seven-day giveaway with seven lucky winners. For seven days a new individual won a Pizza Meal Deal which included 12’ pizza, a chip and a can.

Nemos have proven to be a credit to the community and an outstanding restaurant. If you want to taste great food and have a fabulous experience, then Nemos Finaghy is the perfect place for you! The menu has a selection of delicious, fresh meals available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. What's more is that Nemos have a whopping five-star hygiene rating!

The pizzas at Nemos are extremely popular, the dough is made fresh daily, and the pizzas are handmade then stone baked with LOVE. Additionally, Nemos have a variety of mouthwatering treats to choose from. There are milkshakes, slushie puppies, chocolate fudge cake and Nutella dough balls. I can personally say that the Ferrero Rocher milkshake is a must try!

Nemos Finaghy have been following the government guidelines for Covid-19 and are currently only open for collection, walk in and delivery.

“I am looking forward to opening my doors when it is safe for sit-in again. We are excited to welcome all my regulars and new customers in,” said Joe.

Nemos Finaghy

122A Upper Lisburn Road

Belfast

BT10 0BD

T: 02890603705