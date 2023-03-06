Overgrown tree branches encroaching Poleglass gardens to be trimmed back

Belfast City Council have finally agreed plans to trim overgrown tree branches in Páirc Nua Chollann after an almost two year delay.

This comes after residents in the Laurelbank area of Poleglass complained about branches encroaching into the back gardens of the houses attached to the new park.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said the delay is down to the “park being delayed in its official opening by two years". He also highlighted that maintenance could not take place during nesting season.

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhin McCann confirmed that council has plans in place to trim the trees after the nesting season has concluded.

The Sinn Féin man also added that the council have plans in place for regular scheduling over the park’s maintenance.

“We have agreed that a regular schedule will be in place for maintenance of the trees within the park," he said. "It is currently nesting season, and we know that there are some families of squirrels and other wildlife that we have a duty to protect."